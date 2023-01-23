Best NBA Player Props for Today - Grizzlies vs. Kings - January 23 | 2022-23 NBA Regular Season

The Sacramento Kings will host the Memphis Grizzlies in the fourth and final meetings between the two teams this season. Memphis has won two out of their previous two meetings.

The 26-19 Kings are currently third in the Western Conference as they have won six of their past seven games. They currently lead the league in points per game, while ranking second in offensive rating. Sacramento has not had the same success on the less flashy side of the ball, however, as they rank 24th in opponents points per game and 25th in defensive rating,

The 31-15 Memphis team are in second place in the Western Conference and have won 11 of their past 13 games. They are currently ranked fifth in points per game and eleventh in offense rating, while ranking seventh in opponents points per game and leading the league in defensive rating.

Grizzlies vs. Kings Match Details

Fixture: Memphis Grizzlies at Sacramento Kings

Date and Time: Monday, January 23rd, 10:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

Grizzlies vs. Kings Player Prop #1: Ja Morant Over 27.5 Points (-110)

Ja Morant is currently having a great season as he is 10th in the league in scoring. The Memphis star is averaging 27.2 points per game while shooting 46.4% from the field, 31.8% from three-point range, and 74.9% from the free-throw line. Morant, who has scored at least 28 points in 19 of his 39 games this season, should be in line for another big night against a struggling Sacramento Kings defense. Look for Morant to score at least 28 points on Monday night.

Grizzlies vs. Kings Player Prop #2: De'Aaron Fox Over 25.5 Points (-110)

De'Aaron Fox has been a big reason for the Sacramento Kings' success thus far. The sixth-year guard is 19th in the league in scoring, averaging 24.2 points per game, while shooting 50.7% from the field, 33.3% from three-point range, and 78.2% from the free-throw line. Fox has scored at least 26 points in 19 of his 42 games played. Look for him to once again reach that total on Monday.

Grizzlies vs. Kings Player Prop #3: Steven Adams Under 11.5 Rebounds (-106)

Steven Adams has been great on the boards this season, as he is averaging 11.5 rebounds per game, which ranks third in the league. It is not often where he faces someone that has been better than him on the boards. However, that will be the case as he faces Domantas Sabonis, the sports top rebounder. While he may still reach double-digit rebounds, look for him to fall short of 12 rebounds.

Poll : 0 votes