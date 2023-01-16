Best NBA Player Props Today: Heat vs. Hawks - January 16 | 2022-23 NBA Season

While there are plenty of NBA games on the schedule today, only a few were special enough to be broadcast to a national audience. One of those few is a meeting between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks.

These are the types of games that can garner players new fans and respect. Let's see who shows up today and plays well in the spotlight via player props.

Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks Match Details

Fixture: Miami Heat @ Atlanta Hawks

Date and Time: Monday, January 16, 2023 3:30 p.m. EST

Venue: State Farm Arena

NBA Player Prop #1: Bam Adebayo Over 10.5 Rebounds (-125)

Bam Adebayo is Miami's leading rebounder, pulling down 10.1 boards per game. Since December 12, he is grabbing 11.5 per game.

Over the six games he's played in January, he has finished with at least 11 rebounds five times. He's finished with 11 or more in three straight road games too. He only grabbed eight against the Hawks in November, but with Atlanta's Clint Capela questionable, I think he grabs more.

NBA Player Prop #2: Trae Young Over 35.5 Points and Assists (-110)

Trae Young is one of the best offensive talents in the league, and this year has been no different. He is averaging 27.5 points per game and 9.8 assists per game this season, a combined average of 37.3 per game.

Young has finished with at least 36 points and assists combined in six of the last seven games he's played. In the first game against the Heat, Young had 22 points and 14 assists, good for 36 total. He should maintain his average play this season and exceed 35.5 combined points and assists again today.

NBA Player Prop #3: De'Andre Hunter Over 14.5 Points (-125)

De'Andre Hunter had his worst scoring game of the month on Saturday, only putting up 11 points in Toronto. In the other six games this January, he has had at least 16 points. Hunter is averaging 18.1 points per game this month.

Against Miami earlier in the season, he had a 18-point performance. Given how he's scoring now, expect another similar game, if not better, scoring-wise.

