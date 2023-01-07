Best NBA Player Props Tonight: Franz Wagner & More, January 7 | 2022-23 NBA Season

Ten NBA teams will be taking the court tonight, and there are plenty of player props to choose from. Below, we'll take you through the best ones to choose from, courtesy of PointsBet Sportsbook.

NBA Player Prop #1: Tre Jones Over 3.5 Rebounds (-130)

Boston Celtics vs. San Antonio Spurs Match Details

Fixture: Boston Celtics @ San Antonio Spurs

Date & Time: Saturday, January 7, 6:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas

Tre Jones has played well for the Spurs in his first year as a full-time starter, and while he's not known for his rebounding ability, he can chip in with a few boards from time to time. Jones averages 3.6 rebounds, and he's grabbed four or more in five of his past seven games. The Celtics take the second-most threes in the league, meaning there should be plenty of long rebound opportunities for the 6'1" Jones to get to four rebounds tonight.

NBA Player Prop #2: Franz Wagner Over 1.5 Three-Pointers Made (-115)

Orlando Magic vs. Golden State Warriors Match Details

Fixture: Orlando Magic @ Golden State Warriors

Date & Time: Saturday, January 7, 8:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Second-year small forward Franz Wagner has had an excellent year for Orlando, averaging 19.9 points per game entering tonight's contest. Wagner is a solid jump shooter, and he makes 1.5 threes on average out of 4.4 attempts. While he doesn't take a ton of triples, he's facing the Warriors tonight, who allow the fifth-most made threes in the NBA. Also, over his previous seven games, he's knocked down at least two threes in five of them, so expect him to stay hot from deep tonight.

NBA Player Prop #3: Kelly Olynyk Over 7.5 Rebounds and Assists (-130)

Utah Jazz vs. Chicago Bulls Match Details

Fixture: Utah Jazz @ Chicago Bulls

Date & Time: Saturday, January 7, 8:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: United Center, Chicago, Illinois

Kelly Olynyk has been solid for the Jazz this year, and while his scoring numbers have dipped recently, he's shown his versatility in other categories. The Gonzaga product has tallied at least eight combined rebounds and assists in each of his past three games, and he should again be a contributor in these categories tonight. The Bulls have had lapses on defense somewhat frequently this year, so expect Olynyk and the Jazz to take advantage.

