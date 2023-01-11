Best NBA Player Props Tonight: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, and Ja Morant

The 2022-23 NBA season continues on Wednesday, January 11th, with 16 teams in action. Take a look at three strong player props for tonight's action, featuring Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, and Ja Morant.

NBA Player Prop #1: Giannis Antetokounmpo Over 33.5 Points (-104)

Giannis Antetokounmpo has once again played at an MVP level this season. The Milwaukee Bucks star is third in the league in scoring, averaging 31.7 points per game while shooting 52.7% from the field. Antetokounmpo has scored at least 34 points in 15 of his 34 games played this season. Giannis will face an Atlanta Hawks team that has allowed the fifth-most points in the paint per game this season. Furthermore, the Hawks will be without their starting center, Clint Capela. Look for Antetokounmpo to take advantage as he finishes with at least 34 points.

NBA Player Prop #2: Nikola Jokic Over 46.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-106)

Nikola Jokic is also playing at an MVP level as he is averaging 25.0 points per game, 10.8 rebounds per game, and 9.7 assists per game while shooting 61.6% from the field, 37.5% from three-point range, and 81.8% from the free-throw line. The back-to-back MVP will face the Phoenix Suns, who are missing their starting center, DeAndre Ayton, and a lot more. In the only two team meetings this season, Jokic finished with 41 points, 15 rebounds, and 15 assists while shooting 16-25 from the field, 2-4 from three-point range, and 7-9 from the free-throw line. Look for the Denver Nuggets star to once again have a big night, as he finishes with at least 47 combined points, rebounds, and assists.

NBA Player Prop #3: Ja Morant Over 27.5 Points (-110)

Ja Morant is currently 10th in the NBA in scoring, as he is averaging 27.2 points per game while shooting 46.4% from the field, 31.0% from three-point range, and 75.0% from the free-throw line. The Memphis Grizzlies star, who has scored at least 28 points in 17 of 33 games played this season, will face the San Antonio Spurs, who currently rank last in the league in both opponents points per game and defensive rating. In his only meeting with the Spurs this season, Morant finished with 32 points while shooting 14-25 from the field, 2-5 from three-point range, and 2-3 from the free-throw line. Look for him to take advantage of a poor defense once again as he finishes with at least 28 points.

