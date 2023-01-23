Best NBA Player Props Tonight: Jayson Tatum & More - January 23 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The NBA is back in action tonight with seven games to keep an eye on as the season starts heating up. Plenty of stars are suiting up tonight; let's look at some of the top player props to choose from.

NBA Player Prop #1: Jayson Tatum Over 8.5 Rebounds (-120)

Celtics vs. Magic Match Details

Fixture: Boston Celtics @ Orlando Magic

Date and Time: Monday, January 23, 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Amway Center

Jayson Tatum is having a stellar season worthy of serious MVP consideration, and lately, he's picked up his rebounding to complement his elite scoring. Over his past five games, he's averaging 11.6 boards per contest. His lowest total in that stretch is nine. His highest is the 19 he pulled down in the last game. He has averaged 9.7 rebounds per game this January. Although far apart in the standings, Boston has struggled against Orlando this season. Expect Tatum to bring his A-game while trying to avoid losing the season series.

NBA Player Prop #2: Zach LaVine Over 26.5 Points (-115)

Hawks vs. Bulls Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Hawks @ Chicago Bulls

Date and Time: Monday, January 23, 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: United Center

Zach LaVine is having a fantastic month, especially scoring-wise. He is putting up 29.2 points per game this month. Over his last seven games, he's averaging 32.0 points a night and hitting 40.8% of his three-point attempts. He has scored at least 27 in six of those seven games and has 25 in the only game where he has fallen short of that total. He dropped over 20 in the first two games against Atlanta, and with the way he's shooting now, expect him to score even more.

NBA Player Prop #3: Damian Lillard Over 3.5 Three Pointers (-145)

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Match Details

Fixture: San Antonio Spurs @ Portland Trail Blazers

Date and Time: Monday, January 23, 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Moda Center

Damian Lillard has had a couple of off-nights shooting lately but is still attempting plenty of threes. He has attempted 11.9 three-pointers per night over his last seven games and has made at least three in six straight. The Spurs allow the fifth-fewest three-point attempts, but their opponents hit 39.7% of them, the worst mark in the NBA. Lillard is shooting 39.1% on threes against them this season, including a 7/14 performance on threes the last time the teams met. Expect Lillard to get plenty of attempts from deep and resemble the 37.2% three-point shooter that he is for his career.

