Best NBA Player Props Tonight: Julius Randle & More - January 6 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The NBA schedule is busy tonight, 11 games to choose from. That means there are a ton of NBA player props to sort from, so let's take a look at the best, courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook.

NBA Player Prop #1: Julius Randle Over 10.5 Rebounds (-135)

New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors Match Details

Fixture: New York Knicks @ Toronto Raptors

Date and Time: Friday, January 6, 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Over Julius Randle's last 12 games, he is averaging 12.8 rebounds per game. Of the 12 games, he failed to secure at least 11 rebounds only once. He faced the Raptors on December 21st and grabbed 13 rebounds. Toronto is the worst defensive rebounding team in the league and allowed three double-digit rebounders in their last game.

NBA Player Prop #2: Anthony Edwards Over 25.5 Points (-110)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Clippers @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Date and Time: Friday, January 6, 9:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Target Center

Anthony Edwards has been showing why he was the first overall pick in the draft lately. Over his last ten games, Edwards is averaging 29.4 points per game. He only had one game under 26 points, a 23-point showing against the Mavericks on December 21st. Meanwhile, in five of the games over this ten-game stretch, he's scored at least 30 points. The Clippers held him to 19 in the first meeting, but this game is the second half of a back-to-back for Los Angeles. Their usually stout defense has also been struggling lately, allowing 120.3 points per game over their last seven.

NBA Player Prop #3: Thomas Bryant Over 25.5 Points and Rebounds (-115)

Atlanta Hawks vs. Los Angeles Lakers Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Hawks @ Los Angeles Lakers

Date and Time: Friday, January 6, 10:30 p.m. EST

Venue: crypto.com Arena

Thomas Bryant has been productive as a starter this season, but he's ramped it up over his last five games. During that stretch, he is averaging 18.0 points per game and 11.8 rebounds per contest. He had at least 30 combined points and rebounds in four of the five games over that time. His best game came against the Hawks, when he scored 19 points, along with grabbing 17 boards. Atlanta allows opponents to grab 46.6 rebounds per game, 28th in the NBA, and starting center Clint Capela is still out. Expect Thomas Bryant to dominate the paint against them again.

