Best NBA Player Props Tonight: LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Paolo Banchero

The 2022-23 NBA season continues on Monday, January 9, with 12 teams set to play. Take a look at three strong player props for tonight's action, featuring LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Paolo Banchero.

NBA Player Prop #1: LeBron James Over 30.5 Points (-110)

LeBron James is seventh in the league in scoring, as he is averaging 29.1 points per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. The four-time NBA MVP has scored at least 31 points in 13 of his 31 games played this season.

The Los Angeles Lakers star has been even better over his past 13 games as he is averaging 33.9 while shooting 57.1% from the field, while scoring at least 31 points in nine games over that span.

James will face a Denver Nuggets team that has struggled on the defensive end this season as they rank just 16th in opponents points per game and 24th in defensive rating. Furthermore, the Nuggets have allowed the eighth-most points in the paint per game this season. Look for LeBron to take advantage as he finishes with at least 31 points.

NBA Player Prop #2: Giannis Antetokounmpo Over 30.5 Points (-110)

Giannis Antetokounmpo has once again played at the MVP level. The Milwaukee Bucks star is third in the league in scoring, averaging 32.0 points per game while shooting 53.0% from the field. Antetokounmpo has scored at least 31 points in 17 of his 33 games played this season.

Giannis and the Bucks struggled tremendously in their last outing, so the two-time NBA MVP should be motivated on Monday. Prior to that performance, Antetokounmpo had averaged 39.1 points per game over his previous eight games while shooting 54.7% from the field. He scored at least 42 points in five of those performances. While he will face a top-ten defense in the New York Knicks, Giannis finished with 37 points in his only other trip to Madison Square Garden this season. Look for him to once again finish with at least 31 points.

NBA Player Prop #3: Paolo Banchero Over 20.5 Points (-110)

Paolo Banchero is currently the favorite to win the Rookie of the Year award. The first overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft is averaging 21.4 points per game while shooting 43.9% from the field, 31.9% from three-point range, and 76.1% from the free-throw line. Banchero has scored at least 21 points in 18 of his 33 games played this season, including each of his past four games. Over that stretch, Banchero is averaging 25.3 points per game while shooting 42.0% from the field, 34.6% from three-point range, and 82.8% from the free-throw line.

Furthermore, Banchero will be facing the Sacramento Kings, who have been awful on the defensive side of the ball. Sacramento ranks just 25th in opponents points per game and 26th in defensive rating. Banchero was able to score a career-high 33 points in his only previous meeting with the Kings. Look for him to have another strong game as he scores at least 21 points.

