Best NBA Player Props Tonight: Paolo Banchero & More - December 23 | 2022-23 NBA Season

Tonight, 28 NBA teams take the floor, providing us with tons of player props to choose from. Below, we'll go through the best props to target this Friday, December 23, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NBA Player Prop #1: Jaylen Brown Over 32.5 Points and Rebounds (-120)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Boston Celtics Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Timberwolves @ Boston Celtics

Date & Time: Friday, December 23, 7:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Jaylen Brown has been a huge part of the Celtics' success in recent years, and this season he's averaging a career-high 26.2 points and a career-high 7.5 rebounds. His activity on the glass has been great, especially in the last four games, where he's averaging 10.8 boards. Expect Brown to surpass 32 points and rebounds tonight after a quiet scoring output last game.

NBA Player Prop #2: Kyrie Irving Over 28.5 Points and Assists (-115)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Bucks @ Brooklyn Nets

Date & Time: Friday, December 23, 7:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

Kyrie Irving is currently averaging 26.1 points per game and 4.5 assists, and while his assist numbers have dipped compared to previous seasons, his overall stats are still very impressive. Irving has been very efficient and effective as a scorer lately, as he's tallied 32 or more points in four of his past five games. The former Cavalier and Celtic has also surpassed 28 combined points and assists in each of his previous five, so expect to be the case again tonight versus the Bucks.

NBA Player Prop #3: Paolo Banchero Over 24.5 Points and Assists (-115)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Orlando Magic Match Details

Fixture: San Antonio Spurs @ Orlando Magic

Date & Time: Friday, December 23, 7:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Amway Center, Orlando, Florida

Paolo Banchero, this year's #1 pick, has been outstanding for the Magic, and he's currently the frontrunner for Rookie of the Year. Banchero has not only excelled as a scorer, but his rebounding and passing numbers have been great also, displaying his versatility. Over his past ten games, he's surpassed 24 combined points and assists in nine of them, and even with the return of teammate Wendell Carter Jr., expect Banchero to be the featured option on offense. Carter Jr. has missed a decent chunk of games, and on the year, Banchero averages 23.5 points and 3.6 assists in games where Carter Jr. has suited up. Expect the exciting rookie to light up the score sheet once again versus a subpar Spurs team.

