Two of the better teams in the NFL clash on Sunday, November 13, as the Buffalo Bills host the Minnesota Vikings.

The Bills head into this game following a shocking loss to AFC East rival New York Jets. More importantly, the Bills may be without QB Josh Allen, who injured his elbow in Sunday's game.

The Vikings head into this one as hot as any team in the NFL with a 7-1 record. Will the Vikings remain hot or will the Bills rebound?

Today we look at the best DFS plays from this intriguing match-up.

Best quarterback picks

Cash Games: Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings (DraftKings $6K, FanDuel $7.3K)

Kirk Cousins is as solid as any QB in the league and remains a bargain at his price tag. Justin Jefferson can get open against anyone, and provides Kirk Cousins with a safe floor.

Tournaments: Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills (Draftkings $8.6K, FanDuel $9.2K)

Keep an eye on Josh Allen's availability for this one. Allen didn't practice on Wednesday and could be ruled out in favor of Case Keenum to give his injury time to heal.

Best running back picks

Cash Games: Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings (DraftKings $8K, FanDuel $7.5K)

The way to attack the Buffalo Bills' defense is on the ground. Dalvin Cook is utilized not only as a rusher but also as a receiver out of the backfield. Cook offers a high ceiling at a digestible price.

Tournament: Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills (DraftKings $5.6K, FanDuel $5.6K)

Devin Singletary is engrained in the Buffalo Bills' offense regardless of who is under center. If it is Case Keenum, I will look for the Bills to lean on the traditional running game even more.

Wide receivers and tight ends

Cash game: Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills (DraftKings $8.3K, FanDuel $9.1K)

Regardless of who is under center, I'm sticking with Stefon Diggs. This game isn't Case Keenum's first rodeo, and he knows how to get the ball into a target hog's hands. The Vikings' secondary is horrific and exploitable.

Tournament: Gabe Davis, WR, Buffalo Bills (DraftKings $6.4K, FanDuel $6.5K)

Gabe Davis could be the ultimate Fantasy Football rollercoaster. Davis can explode in bunches, but he can also go dormant for long periods. Given the Vikings have a defense that struggles against the vertical passing game, this match-up is tailor-made for Gabe Davis.

