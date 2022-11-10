A match-up of two legendary NFL franchises heading in opposite directions - the Dallas Cowboys travel to Lambeau Field to take on the sliding Green Bay Packers.

The Cowboys, off an extra week to prepare, should have more chemistry on the field than we have seen all year. The Packers are a jumbled mess that can't get out of their way. Who will prevail in Green Bay on Sunday?

Today we look at the best DFS plays from this intriguing match-up.

Best quarterback picks

Cash Games: Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys (DraftKings $6.6K, FanDuel $7.4K)

Easy call here. Dak Prescott, with his full array of weapons against a Packers defense, has several key players injured and out for this one. Dak Prescott should feast as he returns to form.

Tournaments: Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers (Draftkings $5.8K, FanDuel $6.7K)

How do you trust Aaron Rodgers following his recent poor performance? That is the question on every DFS player's mind heading into this week, which should cause low ownership of Rodgers.

The Packers will likely be chasing in this one, forcing the former NFL MVP to throw the ball a ton, creating fantasy-scoring opportunities.

Best running back picks

Cash Games: Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys (DraftKings $6.5K, FanDuel $7K)

The last time we saw the Dallas Cowboys, Tony Pollard looked like one of the most explosive backs in the NFL.

Pollard showcased his breakaway ability in that one and could do so again in this one. The way to defeat the Packers is on the ground, so Tony Pollard remains an enticing play this week.

Tournament: Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers (DraftKings $7.2K, FanDuel $7.2K)

Keep an eye on the injury report this week, but if active, Aaron Jones is one of the few Packers' playmakers that you can trust.

Wide receivers and tight ends

Cash game: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys (DraftKings $7K, FanDuel $7.6K)

Following the bye week, I'm expecting the Dallas Cowboys' playcalling to be more inspired and creative in getting the ball into the hands of their top receiver.

CeeDee Lamb should be in for one of his better games of the season.

Tournament: Michael Gallup, WR, Dallas Cowboys (DraftKings $4.9K, FanDuel $5.7K)

Michael Gallup has not returned to form since his injury last season. The extra time off may have helped him as much as anyone. Gallup is a bargain dice roll this one.

