Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott, Micah Parsons launch all-out offensive to bring Odell Beckham Jr to Dallas 

Odell Beckham Jr. is coming off an ACL injury and remains unsigned. There are plenty of teams that have shown interest, however. Additionally, with the trade deadline behind us, the former Los Angeles Rams standout is just about the only player available for a wide receiver needy team.

The Dallas Cowboys might fall under that category after letting Amari Cooper leave last offseason. They didn't make any deals at the deadline and they seem interested in Beckham Jr.

Jerry Jones mentioned signing him and now, two Cowboys stars have gone on social media to try to lure him to Dallas. Micah Parsons and Ezekiel Elliott have become full-time recruiters for the Cowboys, hoping to convince the wide receiver to come to the Lone Star State. Elliott said:

"We know the type of player Odell is. We know how explosive he can be and what he can be for this offense. It'd be great to get him down here in Dallas- another weapon on our repertoire. We want him. We want OBJ."

Parsons also wants Dallas to sign him:

"He's a guy that you want on the team... I think he can add real value to the team and help us do what we want to do. If the guy is on the market and he's talking about he wants to win games then, s***, me too... If you want to win games, come and win games over here. Help us get to that Bowl."

Clearly, two of the most prominent Cowboys are all-in on signing the free agent wide receiver.

Many teams have expressed interest in signing Beckham Jr. When he does sign somewhere, most of the other teams will be frustrated that they couldn't get a deal done.

Adam Schefter believes the Cowboys are the favorites to sign the superstar. They represent the best option for OBJ because most other wide receiver needy teams aren't in as good a spot as the Cowboys.

They sit at 6-2, primed for a deep playoff run. Other teams that need a wideout, like the Green Bay Packers or even the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, are in much worse situations below .500. If the OBJ wants to win, then the Cowboys make a lot of sense.

