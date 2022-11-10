Aaron Rodgers gets torched by Stephen A. Smith after Packers’ horror loss vs Lions – “He has looked like absolute trash”

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his team have had a down season so far and possess an unimpressive record of 3-6. They currently sit tied for second place in the NFC North with the Chicago Bears, as the Minnesota Vikings are at the top at 7-1.

After winning back-to-back MVPs, Rodgers has been the center of much criticism as he's had a poor season.

ESPN analyst and sports commentator Stephen A. Smith sounded off on Rodgers on First Take about how poor he has been this season. Smith, like many others, had high expectations for Rodgers going into the season.

Smith said:

"I applaud Mr. Rodgers for thinking like me, because Mr. Rodgers doesn't give a damn about what we think. And guess what, Mr. Rodgers, we don't give a damn about what you think right now.

"The fact of the matter is that we we know how I feel about Mr. Rodgers I think as a talent, he is the greatest quarterback I have ever seen. Period. That's how I feel about him. But he has looked like absolute trash, for the most part, this season."

He also blamed Rodgers for the sudden downfall of the Packers.

"They got the 27th-ranked offense, that is a blemish against you, as we expected better because your greatness demands better. We know what you bring to the table. We know how phenomenal you are. And don't all of a sudden give us some nonsense about what people don't know when they were praising you."

Aaron Rodgers is starting to look different from the guy who won back-to-back MVPs

Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions

Rodgers has not looked like the player that we've seen in the last few years. It's rare for the Packers to have a losing record, especially halfway through the season.

Rodgers has lost just as many games this season (6) as he has in the last two regular seasons combined. Rodgers went 13-3 as the Packers' starting quarterback and led them to the playoffs in each of the last two seasons.

He has a passer rating of 89 this season, his lowest in a single season while throwing 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He only threw nine interceptions in the previous two seasons.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Stephen A. Smith, ESPN First Takes, and H/T Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes