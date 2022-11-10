DFS games can be about finding diamonds in the rough, and with that, I give you the Indianapolis Colts vs. Las Vegas Raiders. The Colts have been a brutal watch lately with QB Sam Ehlinger under center. The Raiders haven't been much better. Where other players fade, you can gain leverage if undesirable players hit.

Today we look at the best DFS plays from this intriguing match-up.

Best quarterback picks

Cash Games: Derek Carr, QB, Las Vegas Raiders (DraftKings $5.6K, FanDuel $7.1K)

Two weeks ago, the Raiders were dreadful on offense. Last week, they began to show signs of life. Derek Carr heavily targeted all-world WR Davante Adams. Carr should continue to do so, opening up other options in the Raiders' offense.

Tournaments: Sam Ehlinger, QB, Indianapolis Colts (Draftkings $5K, FanDuel $6.4K)

No one will want to play Sam Ehlinger in tournaments. All the more reason why you should consider doing just that. The Raiders' defense is horrible, and Ehlinger can use his legs. Crazier things have happened on DFS slates before.

Best running back picks

Cash Games: Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders (DraftKings $7.6K, FanDuel $8.4K)

Josh Jacobs has developed into a rock-solid option for the RB position. The Raiders utilize Jacobs as a bell cow in their offense. The Raiders can control the game from the coin flip. If that is the game script, it is ideal for 20+ touches for Josh Jacobs.

Tournament: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts (DraftKings $7.5K, FanDuel $7K)

DFS players will likely be hesitant to trot Jonathan Taylor back into their DFS lineup this week if cleared. Taylor re-injured his ankle last time out, and players will be cautious that another setback could occur this week. If JT is indeed healthy, you can consume leverage in the competition.

Wide receivers and tight ends

Cash game: Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders (DraftKings $8.7K, FanDuel $8.5K)

The Raiders found success throwing to Davante Adams early and often last week. I see no reason to anticipate a different course of action this week. Adams feels like a safe bet this week.

Tournament: Hunter Renfrow, WR, Las Vegas Raiders (DraftKings $4.4K, FanDuel $5.3K)

We have not seen the best out of Hunter Renfrow in quite some time. The underneath target monster has been anything but that. If the Raiders get up early, which is a strong possibility, they could lean on their underneath, more conservative passing game to ice the game away.

