NFL fans left in splits over hilarious news report featuring Peyton Manning and Jeff Saturday

NFL fans have been left in stitches over a news report of Jeff Saturday and Peyton Manning. Saturday, a former offensive lineman for the Indianapolis Colts, where he played for years with Peyton Manning, is now the team's interim head coach after Frank Reich was fired.

The news report was a short clip with Manning's reaction to Jeff Saturday's appointment. In what should have been a regular run of the mill report, it turned funny for NFL fans when the reporter called Saturday and Manning's relationship "intimate."

Joey @JoeyMulinaro Local news wild for this one Local news wild for this one 😆 https://t.co/hPnyMJ0A2M

This did not escape fans and they quickly took to social media to give their thoughts on what they saw.

"The fact that they timed it up with “were intimate teammates” 😂"

Mitchell @ectomitch @JoeyMulinaro The fact that they timed it up with “were intimate teammates” @JoeyMulinaro The fact that they timed it up with “were intimate teammates” 😂

As expected, other fans then chimed in with their thoughts on the rather funny news report.

John Shields @justjohnshields @JoeyMulinaro Why did they even get such a zoomed in shot of that?!? @JoeyMulinaro Why did they even get such a zoomed in shot of that?!? 😂

Titus Smith @TacoandRice @JoeyMulinaro The laugh at the end did it for me @JoeyMulinaro The laugh at the end did it for me 😅

It is clear that many fans found the local news clip to be rather funny.

Jeff Saturday named Colts interim head coach

Indianapolis Colts v Baltimore Ravens

After Frank Reich was removed as Colts head coach, many thought that a current coach would then be promoted to interim head coach. Instead, a former player with no professional coaching experience was given the job. Now the real work begins.

Saturday's former teammate Peyton Manning gave his thoughts on the hire of his former center on the pregame show for Monday Night Football this week.

Manning said:

“I was surprised. I didn’t know anything about it... I talked to Jeff. It’s a big challenge. Jeff’s made of the right stuff. He was the ultimate teammate. My locker was right next to him. He’s a high-character guy. He’s a great leader."

Awful Announcing @awfulannouncing Peyton Manning reacts to ESPN NFL analyst -- and former teammate -- Jeff Saturday becoming interim head coach of the Indianapolis Colts. Peyton Manning reacts to ESPN NFL analyst -- and former teammate -- Jeff Saturday becoming interim head coach of the Indianapolis Colts. 🏈 https://t.co/PvY0ihuVmA

Jeff Saturday now takes over a Colts team with a 3-5-1 record. The expectation was a playoff appearance after getting so close last season, especially given the acquisition of Matt Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons.

Currently sitting second behind the 5-3 Tennessee Titans, all is not lost for the Colts and Saturday, but they need to start winning.

The next four games will likely decide their season as the Colts face the Las Vegas Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers and the Dallas Cowboys.

They would likely need at least two wins out of the stretch to stand any shot of making a playoff appearance.

Jeff Saturday has it all in front of him and if he does a good job, he may even have the head coaching position full-time next season.

