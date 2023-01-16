Best NFL DFS Picks for Monday Night Football: Buccaneers vs. Cowboys- Wild Card Round- January 16 | 2023 NFL Playoffs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Dallas Cowboys in our final Super Wild Card weekend match-up.

The winner of this contest will travel to San Francisco to take on the 49ers next Sunday.

Best quarterback picks

Cash Games: Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys (DraftKings $15.6K, FanDuel $16K)

The Cowboys' offense has played at a more consistent, higher level than the Buccaneers. Dak makes more sense as the cash game play.

Tournaments: Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (DraftKings $15K, FanDuel $15K)

Is Tom Brady going to turn back the clock one more time?

Best running back picks

Cash Games: Ezekiel Elliot, RB, Dallas Cowboys (DraftKings $11.7K, FanDuel $12K)

Tony Pollard is the more talented back, but Ezekiel Elliott gets the goal-line work. Give me Zeke by a nose.

Tournament: Leonard Fournette, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (DraftKings $10.8K, FanDuel $10.5K)

The Buccaneers' running game has been stuck in neutral all season long, one of the worst rushing attacks of the season. The best way to attack a fierce Cowboys defense is to run the ball and mix in the play-action passing game. Expect the Buccaneers to trust veteran Leonard Fournette over rookie Rachaad White in the playoffs.

Wide receivers and tight ends

Cash Games: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys (DraftKings $15.9K, FanDuel $14K)

CeeDee Lamb has to be the Cash gameplay for me in this one. My gut tells me that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers front seven will come to play on Monday Night Football, limiting the running game of the Dallas Cowboys. Expect the Cowboys to open up more offense than usual in this one.

The Dallas Cowboys offensive coaching staff has done a phenomenal job of moving CeeDee Lamb around the formation, causing match-up problems for the opposition. It would be stunning if CeeDee Lamb didn't come to play in a big spot on Monday Night Football.

Tournament: Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (DraftKings $13.8K, FanDuel $11.5K)

Chris Godwin has been the most consistent Tampa Bay weapon since returning from injury in September. Some DFS players will look at this selection and shake their heads, clamoring for Mike Evans in this one, given the star performance we saw from Evans two weeks ago to clinch the NFC South title.

I expect the Cowboys' defense to focus on Mike Evans and try to take him away with their top defensive back Trevon Diggs. Tampa Bay will likely have to focus on a dink-and-dunk approach with the underneath passing attack, which features Chris Godwin and his strengths as an intermediate separator.

