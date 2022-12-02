After their Monday Night Football victory, the Pittsburgh Steelers head to the Dirty South to take on the Atlanta Falcons. The Steelers are building a foundation around rookie QB Kenny Pickett, while the Atlanta Falcons remain in the thick of the NFC South divisional race.

Today we look at the best DFS plays from this intriguing match-up.

Best quarterback picks

Cash Games: Marcus Mariota, QB, Atlanta Falcons (DraftKings $5.4K, FanDuel $6.8K)

Marcus Mariota provides a safe floor with his rushing ability. The Falcons won't throw the ball much, but Mariota has put up fantasy numbers all season long.

Tournaments: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers (Draftkings $5.2K, FanDuel $6.7K)

The rookie signal-caller continues to improve every week. Kenny Pickett draws the best match-up of his young career against Atlanta this week and has the chance to put up a ceiling performance.

Best running back picks

Cash Games: Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers (DraftKings $4.9K, FanDuel $5K)

Keep an eye on the injury report leading up to the game, but it certainly sounds like Najee Harris will miss this one.

If Harris is absent, Jaylen Warren will have a golden opportunity to showcase his skills. The rookie running back has shown excellent explosiveness in the opportunities he has received.

Tournament: Cordarelle Patterson, RB, Atlanta Falcons (DraftKings $5.8K, FanDuel $6.4K)

The Atlanta Falcons run the football as well as any team in the NFL. The Falcons believe in a ground-and-pound approach, and Cordarelle Patterson remains the head of their running back by committee approach. Patterson brings versatility out of the backfield as a receiver as well.

Wide receivers and tight ends

Cash Games: Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers (DraftKings $5.2K, FanDuel $6.5K)

Diontae Johnson has been the safest option on offense for the Pittsburgh Steelers the last few seasons. The 2022 campaign has not gone that well for Johnson, so some DFS players are jumping off. Here is an ideal match-up to jump back in on as the Atlanta Falcons secondary struggles with receivers who have separation skills.

Tournament: George Pickens, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers (DraftKings $5.1K, FanDuel $6.7K)

We have been saying for weeks that George Pickens is now the alpha receiver for the Steelers, and I don't necessarily believe there is an argument against it. Kenny Pickett and George Pickens have a strong connection, and their styles fit together like peanut butter and jelly.

