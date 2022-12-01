Was the Ben Roethlisberger vs Richard Seymour fight the most violent in NFL history? Revisiting Raiders vs Steelers brawl

Ben Roethlisberger was known for fanning the flames and poking the bear at times throughout his career. One of the most violent results of his choice of words resulted in a physical altercation in front of tens of thousands of fans. In a 2010 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Oakland Raiders, the Steelers quarterback was spotted walking up to Raiders defender Richard Seymour.

After what appeared to be a few choice words made by the quarterback, Seymour lashed out, decking the quarterback with a punch to the face. The quarterback dropped immediately. The violent outburst occurred in the middle of a group of the quarterback's teammates and inches from a referee, who promptly threw a flag.

Predictably, Roethlisberger's teammates reacted instantaneously, pushing Seymour away. The five-time Pro Bowler was promptly thrown out of the game and was later fined $25,000. However, he was not suspended, according to Bleacher Report.

Mason Rudolph and Antonio Brown lead Pittsburgh Steelers' recent violent history during Roethlisberger era

Curiously, Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Steelers have seen arguably three of the most violent outbursts in the league since 2010. There was the aforementioned bout between Roethlisberger and Seymour, but there were also two other ugly dust-ups. One came between Myles Garrett and Mason Rudolph and the other came between Vontaze Burfict and James Harrison.

According to SB Nation, the bout between Garrett and Rudolph occurred in 2019. Near the end of a game in November between the Steelers and Browns, the backup quarterback and Garrett got into a violent altercation. Garrett was seen ripping off the quarterback's helmet and hitting him with it before Steelers players swarmed the pass rusher. One was even seen kicking him while he was down.

Before that, in 2015, the Cincinnati Bengals and Steelers were locked in a playoff game that went down to the wire. Eventually, the pressure became too much and fists were exchanged. According to CBS, Vontaze Burfict got into a brawl with Antonio Brown that led to 30 yards of penalties that put the team in effective field goal positioning to win the game.

