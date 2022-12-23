Best NFL DFS Picks for Saturday: Bengals vs. Patriots- December 24 | 2022 NFL Regular Season

The Cincinnati Bengals travel to Foxboro to take on the New England Patriots. The Bengals remain in a dog fight for the AFC North, while the Patriots hope to hang in for a wild card push.

Best quarterback picks

Cash Games: Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals (DraftKings $7K, FanDuel $8.1K)

Joe Burrow is the leader of the Bengals' offense, and we saw that no deficit for the Bengals is insurmountable. The Bengals roared back against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because of Joe Burrow. The Bengals have too many weapons to slow down.

Tournaments: Mac Jones, QB, New England Patriots (DraftKings $5K, FanDuel $6.4K)

Given his recent struggles and plain game, no one wants to take a chance on Mac Jones for DFS purposes. If the Bengals jump to a lead and this game turns into a shootout, Mac Jones is in play.

Best running back picks

Cash Games: Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots (DraftKings $7.1K, FanDuel $8.3K)

Rhamondre Stevenson was terrific last week, his first back from his injury. Stevenson offers versatility as a pass-catcher and a runner.

He is far and away the most explosive back the Patriots have, and if the Patriots want to contend in this one, they'll need to run Stevenson effectively.

Tournament: Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals (DraftKings $6.9K, FanDuel $7.5K)

Joe Mixon shares time with Samaje Perine, but remains the leader of the Bengals' backfield.

Given that many DFS players view the Bengals' backfield as ambiguous as it has been in quite some time, you can capitalize if other players fade the situation.

Wide receivers and tight ends

Cash Games: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals (DraftKings $8.3K, FanDuel $8.8K)

QB Joe Burrow and WR Ja'Marr Chase have a dynamic connection. The electrifying duo seems unstoppable.

Even when defenses roll coverage to Ja'Marr Chase, his ability to separate is phenomenal. Chase is the Chalk play this week in the Bengals/Patriots match-up.

Tournament: Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals (DraftKings $7K, FanDuel $7.7K)

Ja'Marr Chase is traditionally the apple of the eye of Bengals QB Joe Burrow, but DFS players don't forget about Tee Higgins.

Tee Higgins is a match-up problem for defensive backs, given his size and ability to box out would-be defenders. He scored and yet went unnoticed.

The New England Patriots and Head Coach Bill Belichick are notorious for taking away an offense's primary option. In this case, that would be the dynamic receiver, Ja'Marr Chase.

If the Patriots put extra attention on Chase, more targets would open up for Tee Higgins. We know the Bengals' offense can be a juggernaut. Expect the Bengals to air it out against the Patriots.

