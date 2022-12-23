Best NFL DFS Picks for Sunday: Bills vs. Bears - December 24 | 2022 NFL Regular Season

The Buffalo Bills travel to the Windy City to face the Chicago Bears. Football fans will find out exactly why Chicago is called The Windy City on Saturday, as the weather will be a factor.

Best quarterback picks

Cash Games: Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills (DraftKings $8.5K, FanDuel $9.5K)

You play Josh Allen every week in DFS. The weather isn't great, but we know Allen can get it done with his legs.

Tournaments: Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears (DraftKings $7.5K, FanDuel $7.8K)

Speaking of getting it done with his legs--Justin Fields. Fields may have 20 carries on Sunday as the Bears attempt a run-based offensive game plan.

Best running back picks

Cash Games: Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills (DraftKings $5.4K, FanDuel $6.4K)

The Buffalo Bills want to throw the ball and keep the ball in the hands of their All-Pro QB Josh Allen. Unfortunately, that game plan will likely be scrapeed due to 25-mile-per-hour wind and wind chills below zero. Expect the Bills to build a lead, and in the 2nd half they run relentlessly. Devin Singletary remains the top back for the Bills and the top player in DFS this week at the RB position.

Tournament: David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears (DraftKings $6.5K, FanDuel $7.2K)

The only shot the Bears have is to run the ball constantly and to keep the Bills offense off the field. David Montgomery should get as many carries as he can take on Sunday.

Wide receivers and tight ends

Cash Games: Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills (DraftKings $8.5K, FanDuel $8.7K)

Stefon Diggs is the chalk play for this game. Diggs has been phenomenal all season long and has delivered consistent production weekly. The Bears' secondary is substantially better than the average NFL/DFS fan believes, but this is Stefon Diggs. Diggs is in play, no matter who is covering him. Expect a more run-heavy approach from both teams, given what we expect from Mother Nature, but Stefon Diggs will be the likeliest target of the short to intermediate passes from Josh Allen.

Tournament: Dawson Knox, TE, Buffalo Billa (DraftKings $4.1K, FanDuel $5.7K)

In cold weather, a windy game in Chicago, which this one projects to be, perhaps the underneath passing game of the Buffalo Bills is more in play. Dawson Knox has been more involved in the Bills' passing game lately, and the Bears' offense will likely struggle in this one, giving the Bills' offense plenty of scoring opportunities. Dawson Knox won't be the first name that comes to mind for the TE position, but Knox will make your lineup different than the field and provide some savings to apply to the remainder of your DFS lineup.

Poll : 0 votes