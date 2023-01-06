Best NFL DFS Picks for Sunday: Buccaneers vs. Falcons - January 8 | 2023 NFL Regular Season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers travel to the Dirty South to face NFC South rivals, the Atlanta Falcons.

The Buccaneers have wrapped up the NFC South title and will represent the division in the NFC Playoffs, while the Falcons should focus on their future to determine if they have any pieces in place.

Best quarterback picks

Cash Games: Desmond Ridder, QB, Atlanta Falcons (DraftKings $K, FanDuel $6.3K)

With the uncertainty on the Buccaneers' starters and the likelihood that the Falcons want to get one last look at Desmond Ridder before they head into the off-season, Ridder is the play in Cash games.

Tournaments: Blaine Gabbert, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (DraftKings $K, FanDuel $6.2K)

Tom Brady will likely start, but I can't imagine the Buccaneers' starters playing more than a possession or two. You want your DFS lineup to be completely different in a tournament. Playing Blaine Gabbert would be an outside-the-box way.

Best running back picks

Cash Games: Tyler Allgeier, RB, Atlanta Falcons (DraftKings $K, FanDuel $6.5K)

Tyler Allgeier may be the safest bet in this game at any position. Allgeier has been the leader of the Falcons' backfield down the stretch, and if the Falcons are serious about getting a look at their young players to determine where they go in 2023, as they should be, Allgeier should remain the leader in touches in Week 18.

Tournament: Ke'Shawn Vaughn, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (DraftKings $K, FanDuel $5.8K)

Why Ke'Shawn Vaughn? I'm expecting the Buccaneers to rest their starters after a possession or two. It is logical for the Buccaneers to give Leonard Fournette and Rachaad White as much rest as possible. Ke'Shawn Vaughn may be in line for a career-high in carries on Sunday.

Wide receivers and tight ends

Cash Games: Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons (DraftKings $K, FanDuel $6.5K)

Drake London has been eerily quiet in the 2nd half of the season. The Atlanta Falcons want to establish the run, but London has been non-existent in many of these contests. Perhaps Drake London hit the rookie wall? In any regard, he should have ample opportunities on Sunday to end his rookie season on a high note.

Tournament: Olamide Zaccheaus, WR, Atlanta Falcons (DraftKings $K, FanDuel $5.2K)

Expect some off-the-wall stuff in the Buccaneers/Falcons game. Olamide Zaccheaus hasn't done anything fantasy relevant recently, but he has produced spike weeks in the past.

The Falcons have been a run-heavy team all season, but their primary initiative going into the final week is to learn as much about QB Desmond Ridder as possible. Expect an uptick in passes this week, which would benefit Olamide Zaccheaus.

Poll : 0 votes