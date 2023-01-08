Best NFL DFS Picks for Sunday: Cardinals vs. 49ers- January 8 | 2023 NFL Regular Season

The Arizona Cardinals end their season as they face their NFC West rivals, the San Francisco 49ers.

The Cardinals have nothing to play for, and the 49ers still have a shot at the #1 seed in the NFC.

Best quarterback picks

Cash Games: Brock Purdy, QB, San Francisco 49ers (DraftKings $5.7K, FanDuel $6.9K)

A classic Brock Purdy/David Blough match-up, just how we all drew it up! Brock Purdy is the Cash gameplay in this one due to the better weapons and match-up. The 49ers remain in play for the #1 seed in the NFC.

Tournaments: David Blough, QB, Arizona Cardinals (DraftKings $4.9K, FanDuel $6.3K)

How many people in the DFS streets will want to play David Blough against an imposing 49ers defense? This play would be an opportunity to gain leverage against the tournament field if the Cardinals put up more of a fight than expected.

Best running back picks

Cash Games: Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers (DraftKings $9.3K, FanDuel $10K)

Christian McCaffrey is the Chalk play. The 49ers know how to use the dynamic McCaffrey. He has been the most dominant fantasy force since the San Francisco 49ers traded for him.

Tournament: Corey Clement, RB, Arizona Cardinals (DraftKings $4.9K, FanDuel $5.4K)

Earlier this week, the Cardinals announced starting back James Conner would miss Week 18. The 49ers are a daunting task to run against as the top run defense in the NFL, but volume is volume. Expect Corey Clement to lead the Cardinals' backfield in touches. Clement provides a long shot for your tournament lineup.

Wide receivers and tight ends

Cash Games: George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers (DraftKings $6K, FanDuel $7.6K)

George Kittle has been phenomenal since Brock Purdy has taken over under center for the 49ers. Purdy gets the ball out of his hands quickly. He has been an ideal fit for George Kittle. The Arizona Cardinals are horrific against the TE position. George Kittle should have a field day on Sunday against a less-than-motivated Cardinals team.

Tournament: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers (DraftKings $6.8K, FanDuel $7.1K)

With Deebo Samuel still out for the San Francisco 49ers, Brandon Aiyuk remains the 49ers' top receiver. We saw that Brandon Aiyuk has a strong connection with QB Brock Purdy.

Aiyuk runs some of the best in-breaking routes in the NFL, which is an ideal fit in the Kyle Shanahan offense. The Cardinals' defense is good against top receivers, but they have nothing to play for in this one, so perhaps the 49ers are catching the Cardinals at less than 100% focus.

