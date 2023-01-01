The Battle of Los Angeles takes place as the Los Angeles Rams face the Los Angeles Chargers. The Rams look to build for next year while the Chargers ramp up for a playoff push.

Best quarterback picks

Cash Games: Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers (DraftKings $7.1K, FanDuel $K)

Justin Herbert has not been great for fantasy recently. The ball has bounced the way of Austin Ekeler, meaning most of the touchdowns recently have gone to the versatile back. Justin Herbert is overdue for some touchdown regression, which could come as early as this week.

Tournaments: Baker Mayfield, QB, Los Angeles Rams (DraftKings $5.3K, FanDuel $K)

Baker Mayfield was sensational against the Denver Broncos on Christmas Day. Can Mayfield continue the momentum this week against the Chargers?

Best running back picks

Cash Games: Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers (DraftKings $8.5K, FanDuel $K)

Austin Ekeler is the cash game play every week. Ekeler is one of the talents at the running back position, with a rare combination of pass-catching ability and a nose for the end zone.

Tournament: Cam Akers, RB, Los Angeles Rams (DraftKings $6.1K, FanDuel $K)

Cam Akers had a career performance last week against a Broncos defense that looked like they had better places to be. What can we expect for an encore?

Akers will again be the bell cow back for the Rams in a match-up against a Chargers defense that allows plenty of points to the running back position.

Wide receivers and tight ends

Cash Games: Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers (DraftKings $7K, FanDuel $K)

Keenan Allen has been outstanding since he returned from a groin injury that cost him 3/4 of the regular season.

Justin Herbert leans on Keenan Allens' savvy route running in the intermediate area. Particularly in formats that reward points for receptions, Keenan Allen is the chalk play in this one.

Tournament: Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers (DraftKings $6.7K, FanDuel $K)

Mike Williams is the big play option down the field for the Los Angeles Chargers. It is in Williams' nature to be more boom or bust, and we have not seen a boom performance lately.

It feels like Mike Williams is due for a big game. Facing a terrible Rams defense against the pass is an ideal match-up for the talented pass-catcher.

I imagine that Jalen Ramsey will be roaming all over the field, more often than not, matched up with Mike Williams' teammate Keenan Allen for a large portion of the game.

The law of averages tells us a ceiling performance for Mike Williams is coming sooner rather than later. Why can't that performance be this weekend?

Poll : 0 votes