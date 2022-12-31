Best NFL DFS Picks for Sunday: Colts vs. Giants- January 1 | 2023 NFL Regular Season

The Indianapolis Colts travel to the Big Apple to take on the New York Giants. The Colts have nothing to play for, but the New York Giants remain in the thick of the playoff hunt.

Best quarterback picks

Cash Games: Daniel Jones, QB, New York Giants (DraftKings $5.7K, FanDuel $7.3K)

Daniel Jones is a weekly option as long as he uses his legs as a runner to elevate his ceiling.

Tournaments: Nick Foles, QB, Indianapolis Colts (DraftKings $5.2K, FanDuel $6.5K)

Nick Foles looked awful on Monday Night Football. You are hoping that with another week of practice, Foles provides more consistency for a Colts offense in desperate need.

Best running back picks

Cash Games: Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants (DraftKings $8K, FanDuel $9.2K)

Saquon Barkley is the chalk play here. Barkley has been the centerpiece of the Giants' offense all season long and should have his way with a Colts defense that will eventually wear down. Barkley is one of the top DFS plays of the week, regardless of position.

Tournament: Zack Moss, RB, Indianapolis Colts (DraftKings $5.4K, FanDuel $6.9K)

The Indianapolis Colts have made it clear that they are moving forward with Zack Moss as their lead back instead of the injured Jonathan Taylor. Zack Moss doesn't offer much upside in the receiving game, but he should get plenty of rushing attempts as the Colts attempt to grind out a victory.

Wide receivers and tight ends

Cash Games: Darius Slayton, WR, New York Giants (DraftKings $4.9K, FanDuel $6.3K)

We have seen a dip in targets and production for Darius Slayton recently. I expect a better outcome as the Giants get their top pass-catcher involved again. Darius Slayton has an upside this week in a match-up where the Giants should be able to score some points.

Tournament: Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts (DraftKings $6.2K, FanDuel $7.2K)

What the Indianapolis Colts put on the field Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers was one of the worst 60 minutes of football we have seen all season long. The Colts looked unprepared to play a football game. I can't imagine many DFS players flocking to place the Colts in their lineups. I can't imagine that the Colts' offense could look any worse than what we saw, so there is room for improvement and upside.

The New York Giants' defense has gotten worse as the season continues. The Indianapolis Colts will have their chances. Michael Pittman Jr. remains the top pass-catching option for the Colts, making him an intriguing DFS tournament play.

