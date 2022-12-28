In a recent video, former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning spoke about how Derek Jeter's accomplishments can be considered the standard of success. Manning recalled a conversation he had with Jeter years ago that motivated him during a tough time the Giants were going through.

Derek Jeter is synonymous with the late 1990s Yankees dynasty that dominated the MLB. A 14-time All-Star, Jeter was the team captain for the Yankees and went on to win 5 World Series with them. Manning, on the other hand, had a similar time in New York, playing out his entire NFL career with the Giants. He led the G-Men to two underdog victories against Tom Brady's New England Patriots.

Talkin’ Giants @TalkinGiants Eli Manning got a call from Derek Jeter during his rookie season after his worst game Eli Manning got a call from Derek Jeter during his rookie season after his worst game https://t.co/sJxgQ4suiD

On the Eli Manning Show, which is shown on the New York Giants' YouTube channel, Eli Manning spoke highly of his "idol" who inspired him at a time of distress. In 2004, the Giants were having a tough time having lost six on the bounce. Personally, for Manning, he had recorded a QB rating of 0. That is when Derek Jeter called him up. Manning recalled:

"In baseball terms, it'd be like going 0 for 5 and hitting into five double plays …"

Eli said of his 0.0 QBR. "You called me after that week, we were about to play a game, and you just said, ‘Hey, keep grinding, keep your head up, keep working, New York’s a tough place.' And it meant a lot to me because when I was coming into New York, you were the role model.

You were kind of, ‘Hey, this is where you want to get to. You want to get to Derek Jeter level.’ And a guy who just came in, played in New York, winning championships but also how you acted off the field. You were such class, so I appreciate that phone call."

Jeter was already an established name in the city. The Yankees themselves went through a rough patch having lost two World Series titles in three years and were only a few months away from losing to rivals the Boston Red Sox in a tough ALCS tie where the Red Sox came back from 3 games down to beat them and eventually be crowned World Series winners.

Derek Jeter understood the struggles one has to face in New York

Derek Jeter replied to Manning on the show acknowledging the hardships that one goes through when there is a lot of baggage to perform.

"I remember, I got your[Eli] number from Peyton because I knew Peyton before you. When you're in New York, it's a tough town to play in because the expectation levels are so high," said the former Yankees shortstop.

He added:

"I don't care where you come from, it's an adjustment period. And I've been where you were. I came up and struggled, everyone struggles here. … Sometimes, you don't really have someone to talk to I always wanted to be that person for the next athlete, regardless of whether it was baseball or any other sport."

More than his on-field achievements, Derek Jeter was inspiring through his off-field demeanor. He was always motivating people, trying to bring out the best in them and himself by giving his best.

