Best NFL DFS Picks for Sunday: Packers vs. Dolphins- December 25 | 2022 NFL Regular Season

The Green Bay Packers travel to South Beach to face the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins remain in the thick of the AFC playoff race, while the Green Bay Packers are still alive in the NFC playoff chase. The loser of this game will be out or close to it.

Best quarterback picks

Cash Games: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins (DraftKings $7K, FanDuel $K)

Tua Tagovailoa gets the upper hand, given the explosive playmaking abilities of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Tournament: Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers (DraftKings $5.9K, FanDuel $K)

The Packers appear to prefer to grind out victories at a slower pace. Most DFS players will gravitate toward Tua Tagovailoa over Aaron Rodgers. If Rodgers can keep pace with Tua, you save money and gain leverage against the field.

Best running back picks

Cash Games: Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers (DraftKings $7.5K, FanDuel $K)

Aaron Jones is ideally suited for an up-and-down game script. If the Packers have to keep up with the Dolphins' offense in a high-scoring affair, Jones should feature as an explosive runner and dynamic pass-catcher out of the backfield. He makes the most sense of any back in this game for Cash or Tournament plays.

Tournament: Raheem Mostert, RB, Miami Dolphins (DraftKings $5.9K, FanDuel $K)

If you have to choose a Miami back, I continue to lean toward Raheem Mostert. Jeff Wilson Jr. may be back this week, but I question his health during his first week.

Wide receivers and tight ends

Cash Games: Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins (DraftKings $9K, FanDuel $K)

Tyreek Hill is the Chalk play at the receiver position. Tyreek Hill has been incredible all season long for the Miami Dolphins. His speed is unique even in a league known for its speed.

Hill is a match made in heaven for the Miami Dolphins' offense that does a great job of moving him around the formation, scheming him open, and causing mismatches. No reason to overthink this decision. Hill is the Cash play this week.

Tournament: Christian Watson, WR, Green Bay Packers (DraftKings $6K, FanDuel $K)

Christian Watson has been on fire in the 2nd half of the 2022 season. It took a while for Watson to find his footing, but his three-touchdown breakout game against the Dallas Cowboys was the jumping-off point.

Watson blends a unique size and speed combination that is a problem for defensive backs to handle. The Dolphins/Packers game has a chance to turn into a shoot-out, and if that is the case, the Packers will have to take advantage of a Dolphins' secondary that is vulnerable against the pass. Expect Watson to be a factor again this week.

