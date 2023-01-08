Best NFL DFS Picks Today: Rams vs. Seahawks - Week 18 | January 8 | 2022 NFL Regular Season

The Los Angeles Rams travel to the Pacific Northwest to face NFC West rivals, the Seattle Seahawks.

The Rams have nothing to play for, and the Seahawks still have a shot at the 7th seed in the NFC.

Best quarterback picks

Cash Games: Geno Smith, QB, Seattle Seahawks (DraftKings $6K, FanDuel $7.3K)

Geno Smith gets the nod here due to the match-up. The Rams' defense gets lit up by the pass, and the Seahawks' secondary has become one of the better units in the NFL.

Tournaments: Baker Mayfield, QB, Los Angles Rams (DraftKings $5.2K, FanDuel $6.3K)

Baker Mayfield has ups and downs, but overall he has done exceptionally well in his cameo with the Los Angeles Rams.

Best running back picks

Cash Games: Cam Akers, RB, Los Angeles Rams (DraftKings $6.3K, FanDuel $7.3K)

Cam Akers gets the nod as the Cash game play in this one given how he has finished the 2022 season. Cam Aker's journey in 2022 was one with many winding roads. Akers asked for a trade, was benched, was thought to be released, and is now brought back as the unquestioned starter and bell cow for the Rams offense. In the Rams' defense, it is the best decision, as Akers has been tremendous the last few weeks and led several fantasy managers to fantasy titles.

Tournament: Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks (DraftKings $6.4K, FanDuel $7.7K)

Kenneth Walker III has exceeded lofty expectations during his rookie season. Walker has taken the bell cow role for the Seattle Seahawks and has run with it. The Seahawks are at their best when they have proper offensive balance, and Kenneth Walker III should serve a critical role in this one.

Wide receivers and tight ends

Cash Games: DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks (DraftKings $6.7K, FanDuel $7.2K)

DK Metcalf has been the alpha receiver for the Seahawks all season long. Metcalf was severely disappointing last week in many fantasy finales as the New York Jets and the combination of Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed limited Metcalf severely. Expect a bounce-back week this time against the Rams, who have nothing but pride to play for.

Tournament: Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks (DraftKings $6.4K, FanDuel $6.9K)

Tyler Lockett has put his injury behind him and is as healthy as one can be heading into the season finale. The Seattle Seahawks still have a shot at the playoffs.

If the Seahawks beat the Rams and the Lions beat the Packers, the Seattle Seahawks advance as the 7th seed in the NFC playoffs. Expect the Seahawks to pull out all the stops in this one against a Rams defense that has been burnable all season long by the pass.

