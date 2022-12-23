Best NFL DFS Picks for Sunday: Saints vs. Browns- December 24 | 2022 NFL Regular Season

Some NFL weather pundits are calling for the Browns/Saints game to be the worst weather of any this weekend. Expect a slow-paced, run-focused strategy for both teams, limiting the fantasy upside and appeal of most players in this one.

Best quarterback picks

Cash Games: Deshaun Watson, QB, Cleveland Browns (DraftKings $6K, FanDuel $6.8K)

Despite looking shaky since his return, Deshaun Watson has to be the preferred option in this contest. The Browns have their entire offensive weaponry at his disposal, and we know Watson can use his legs.

Tournaments: Andy Dalton, QB, New Orleans Saints (Draftkings $5.1K, FanDuel $6.5K)

No one will want to play Andy Dalton down his top two pass-catchers. Can he pull off a miracle?

Best running back picks

Cash Games: Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns (DraftKings $7.7K, FanDuel $7.9K)

Nick Chubb is the Chalk play of the week in this match-up. We know the weather will muck this contest up, which is fine for the Cleveland Browns. The Browns want to run the ball anyway. Expect Nick Chubb to touch the ball 20-25 times in a run-based approach.

Tournament: Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints (DraftKings $6.8K, FanDuel $7.4K)

The only chance the Saints have in this game is if Alvin Kamara touches the ball 25-30 times on offense and the Browns' offense implodes. Kamara is as electric as ever as a runner and receiver. In a bad weather game, perhaps the Saints dial up a few screen passes to get Kamara open in space.

Wide receivers and tight ends

Cash Games: Amari Cooper, WR, Cleveland Browns (DraftKings $5.9K, FanDuel $6.7K)

Deshaun Watson doesn't seem enamored with the Browns' #1 receiver. The Watson-to-Cooper combination has not hit it off how many of us thought it would. Expect Deshaun to lean on his top receiver in a game calling for some unpleasant weather conditions, and Cooper will be the top receiving option in the underneath area.

Tournament: Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Cleveland Browns (DraftKings $6.1K, FanDuel $6.9K)

With the recent news that the New Orleans Saints will be down Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry, I'm not sure who Andy Dalton will throw the ball to. Get ready for the double-digit target Taysom Hill game.

Regardless, let's talk about how the Cleveland Browns' passing game has looked since DeShaun Watson returned. Watson certainly has an eye for Donovan Peoples-Jones. DPJ has been more involved in the passing game since Watson returned than at any time throughout the year.

This game could become a low-scoring affair, but if you're trying to identify a low-owned dart throw, look at Donovan Peoples-Jones.

