Best NFL DFS Picks for Sunday: Texans vs. Colts - January 8 | 2023 NFL Regular Season

The Houston Texans travel to the Midwest to face their AFC South rivals, the Indianapolis Colts.

The Texans hope to win by losing, as by losing, they get to keep a tight grip on the #1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Colts also eye the draft, hopefully for their next Franchise QB.

Best quarterback picks

Cash Games: Davis Mills, QB, Houston Texans (DraftKings $K, FanDuel $6.4K)

Davis Mills offers more fantasy security than the opposition. Let that statement sink in for a second.

Tournaments: Sam Ehlinger, QB, Indianapolis Colts (DraftKings $K, FanDuel $6.5K)

Sam Ehlinger at least makes the Colts moderately interesting. Ehlinger will look like Sonic the Hedgehog stacked against his fellow Colts QB Nick Foles.

Best running back picks

Cash Games: Zack Moss, RB, Indianapolis Colts (DraftKings $K, FanDuel $6.8K)

Zack Moss is the lead back for the Colts for Week 18. The Texans' struggles against the run (last in the league) have been well-documented. Moss remains the Chalk play in this one.

Tournament: Royce Freeman, RB, Houston Texans (DraftKings $K, FanDuel $5.8K)

The Colts have given up on the season and are vulnerable. Any player receiving any volume should be in play in this one. Royce Freeman has emerged as the Houston back is most likely to get touches.

Wide receivers and tight ends

Cash Games: Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts (DraftKings $K, FanDuel $7.3K)

Michael Pittman Jr. has caught passes from three Colts' Quarterbacks this season. Pittman Jr. has been a DFS disappointment this season. Coming into the year, many in the Fantasy/DFS space expected a breakout season from Pittman, but the stars never aligned.

The Texans are notoriously tough against the pass, but they are missing several players, which should make life a little easier for Michael Pittman Jr. Play Pittman Jr. as the only reliable pass-catcher in this one in your Cash game lineup.

Tournament: Brandin Cooks, WR, Houston Texans (DraftKings $K, FanDuel $6.2K)

Could this be Brandin Cook's last game in a Houston Texans uniform? The Texans receiver thought his final game in a Houston uniform was coming at the NFL Trade Deadline.

Alas, the veteran receiver was not moved and remained in WR purgatory, better known as Houston.

If the Texans lose, they clinch the #1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, so as an organization, they have no motivation to win this one, but the veteran players could care less.

If any player on the field has enough explosive play ability to turn the outcome in this one, it is Brandin Cooks.

