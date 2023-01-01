Best NFL Parlay Bets for Today - Panthers vs. Buccaneers (+998) - Week 17 - January 1 | 2022 NFL Regular Season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Carolina Panthers in a Week 17 meeting in the NFL's NFC South divisional matchup with major postseason implications.

The 7-8 Buccaneers can clinch the NFC South with a victory. However, they have lost two of their past three games. The 6-9 Panthers are one game behind Tampa Bay and can move into first place in the NFC South with a victory. Carolina has won three of their past four games.

Panthers vs. Buccaneers Match Details

Fixture: Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date and Time: Sunday, January 1st, 1:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa Bay, Florida

NFL Parlay Leg #1: Tampa Bay Buccaneers -3.5 (-106)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have struggled on the offensive side of the ball this season. After finishing last season ranked second in scoring, averaging 30.1 points per game, Tampa Bay has averaged 17.7 points per game, ranking 27th in the NFL. The Buccaneers' defense has been much better as they are seventh in the league, allowing 20.3 points per game. While they lost by a score of 21-3 against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7, Tampa Bay are 6-2 at home in divisional games since signing Tom Brady, with both losses coming against the New Orleans Saints. Look for them to continue their home success by defeating the Panthers by at least four points to clinch the division.

NFL Parlay Leg #2: Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Under 40.5 (-110)

While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have struggled offensively, the Carolina Panthers have not been much better. The Panthers have averaged 20.9 points per game, ranking 18th in the NFL. The two teams combined to score 24 points in their Week 7 meeting. Look for them to once again struggle to score as they combine for less than 41 points.

NFL Parlay Leg #3: D'Onta Foreman Over 57.5 Rushing Yards (-113)

D'Onta Foreman had 12 carries in the Carolina Panthers' first six games. After the franchise traded All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey, Foreman assumed the lead role in the first meeting between the two teams, finishing with 118 rushing yards. Foreman has finished with at least 74 rushing yards in six of his nine games as the starting running back, going over the century mark five times. Look for Foreman, who is coming off the best game of his career, to finish with at least 58 rushing yards.

Three Leg Parlay Odds: +998

