Best NFL Player Prop Bets & Picks for Week 4: Kareem Hunt, George Pickens, & Javonte Williams

Best NFL Player Props for Week 4: Kareem Hunt is due for a big performance

As the NFL season continues, there are always plenty of player props to look through when preparing your betting card. This week, there are a lot of great matchups that you can exploit. One of the most important things to look at when placing prop bets is the amount of opportunities the player has been receiving per game. If you want betting action on tomorrow's NFL slate, you've come to the right place!

Prop #1: Kareem Hunt over 65.5 Rushing+Receiving Yards (-115 on DK)

Through 3 weeks, Kareem Hunt is averaging just over 15 opportunities a game. While Nick Chubb is the Cleveland Browns' starting running back, Hunt is one of the best 2nd options in the NFL. Considering all of the opportunities that Hunt has gotten, this is a great line to target.

The Atlanta Falcons defense has given up an average of 88.33 rushing yards per game to running backs to go along with 20 yards per game through air. This is a game where the Browns will lean heavily on Chubb and Hunt, so opportunities may increase for both. The Browns have one of the best rushing attacks in the NFL. We're going with Kareem Hunt to go over 65.5 rushing and receiving yards in this contest!

Prop #2: George Pickens over 31.5 Receiving Yards (-120 on DraftKings)

The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie receiver hasn't been as involved as many NFL fans had hoped going into the season. However, George Pickens saw a huge increase in target share in week 3. He saw 7 targets in their last game, which was more than the first two games combined. Although the game script might call for a lot of Najee Harris, Pickens could once again be in line for 5+ targets against one of the worst teams in the NFL.

The New York Jets defense hasn't faired too well against wide receivers, as they are giving up 155 yards per game to opposing wide outs. Look for the rookie to possibly have his first NFL breakout performance in week 4 and comfortably get over his line of 31.5 receiving yards.

Prop #3: Javonte Williams over 51.5 Rushing Yards (-125 on FanDuel)

While the Denver Broncos have split their running back touches pretty evenly thus far, Javonte Williams is still the leader of the backfield. The Las Vegas Raiders defense has played pretty well against running backs this season, allowing less than 100 rushing yards per game to their opposition. Javonte Williams has gone over this line in the last two games while getting 15 carries per game. The young back has the potential to be one of the premier running backs in the NFL.

If Williams can get the same amount of touches that he has in his previous two games, he should be on pace to get over this line relatively easily. We're going with the Broncos' 2nd year back to go over 51.5 yards in this game. Enjoy tomorrow's NFL action!

