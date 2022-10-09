Best NFL Player Props for New York Giants vs Green Bay Packers - October 9 | 2022 NFL Football Season

The Green Bay Packers will be playing the New York Giants on Sunday (October 9) in NFL action in London.

Both the NFC teams have gotten off to great starts, and both enter this game with a 3-1 record. Plenty of player props are being offered for this matchup. We'll go through the best ones to pick below.

New York Giants vs Green Bay Packers Match Details

Fixture: New York Giants @ Green Bay Packers

Date & Time: Sunday, October 9; 9:30 pm EDT

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England

NFL Player Prop #1: Aaron Jones Over 57.5 Rushing Yards (-115)

Aaron Jones tallied 110 rushing yards last week in his team's win over the New England Patriots. He did that on just 16 carries too, which is very impressive, and now on the season, he ash increased his rushing yards per game to 81.8.

Jones has only seen 12 carries, but a lot of that has to do with backup AJ Dillon seeing a similar amount of touches. The Giants' run defense has allowed over 57 rushing yards to an opposing running back in every game this season. Expect Jones to build off his performance last week and record over 57 yards on the ground in this one.

NFL Player Prop #2: Aaron Rodgers Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-160)

Aaron Rodgers had a quiet opening week, but since then, he has recorded two passing TDs in every game.

Last year, the veteran QB averaged 2.3 passing touchdowns per game, and the Packers are averaging 34 minutes of possession. While he may not have the weapons he may have had in the past, Rodgers will have a good number of chances in the red zone.

Expect Rodgers to show out in London on Sunday as his team looks to record their fourth consecutive victory.

NFL Player Prop #3: Saquon Barkley Over 109.5 Rushing & Receiving Yards (-114)

Saquon Barkley had a monster NFL game last week, finishing with 146 yards on the ground. He's now averaging 115.8 rushing yards per game, and while he hasn't been as effective as a receiver so far, he'll eventually get his receiving numbers up.

Today, Barkley will be matched up with a Packers defense that let up 167 rushing yards last week. Green Bay ranks 22nd against the run, so watch out for Barkley to be effective once again.

