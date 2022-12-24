Best NFL Player Props for Saturday: Bills vs Bears - NFL Week 16 - December 24 | 2022 NFL Football Season

Plenty of player props are available for this Week 16 matchup between the Chicago Bears and Buffalo Bills. The Bills are the #1 seed in the AFC at 11-3, but they are tied record-wise with the Chiefs, so they'll need to keep rolling to maintain their place at the top. The Bears are rebuilding at 3-11, and they'll look to put an end to their seven-game slide while simultaneously trying to end the Bills' five-game winning streak. Below, we'll take you through the best player props to target, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buffalo Bills vs. Chicago Bears Match Details

Fixture: Buffalo Bills @ Chicago Bears

Date & Time: Saturday, December 24, 1:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

NFL Player Prop #1: Isaiah McKenzie Under 25.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

Isaiah McKenzie has carved out a role with the Bills this year, and he's managed to reach career-highs in receptions (40) and receiving yards (404), with still a few games to go. McKenzie does operate as the fourth-receiving option for Buffalo, and sometimes his targets and production are inconsistent. Over his last two games, he's failed to surpass 25 receiving yards in each contest, and with today's weather conditions, it'll be tough for either team to get anything going through the air. With winds expected around 24 MPH at Solider Field, look for McKenzie to stay under for this prop once again.

NFL Player Prop #2: Stefon Diggs Under 5.5 Receptions (-135)

Stefon Diggs has had an amazing year, and he's one of the best receivers in the league. As mentioned before, today's conditions will make it tough to throw the ball downfield, and looking at Diggs' recent two games, he's been held under six catches versus the Jets and Dolphins. Today, the Bills will likely run the ball a lot, which should make it difficult for Diggs to rack up the receptions, so expect him to stay below six catches again.

NFL Player Prop #3: David Montgomery Over 49.5 Rushing Yards (-115)

David Montgomery comes into today's contest averaging 53.4 yards per game, and even with backup Khalil Herbert seeing a lot of touches, expect Montgomery to still see similar production. Today's weather means that the Bears will run the ball very frequently, and even in Montgomery's past four games, he's tallied 53 or more yards on the ground each game. Expect him to possibly see more carries than usual today, which should help him get to 50 yards for a fifth straight contest.

Poll : 0 votes