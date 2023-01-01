Best NFL Player Props for Today - Colts vs. Giants - Week 17 - January 1 | 2022 NFL Regular Season

The Indianapolis Colts will visit the New York Giants in an interconference Week 17 matchup.

The Colts are 4-10-1 and in last place in the AFC South. Indianapolis have lost five games in a row and are currently in line for the fifth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Giants are 8-6-1, however, having won just one of their past six games after starting the season 7-2. Despite their poor play as of late, New York is in sixth place in the NFC postseason race and can clinch a playoff berth with a victory.

Colts vs. Giants Match Details

Fixture: Indianapolis Colts at New York Giants

Date and Time: Sunday, January 1st, 1:00 p.m. EST

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

NFL Player Prop #1: Saquon Barkley Over 80.5 Rushing Yards (-113)

Saquon Barkley is in the midst of his best season since his rookie year in 2018. The New York Giants running back is currently fourth in the NFL in rushing as he has 1254 yards on the season.

Barkley, who was named a Pro Bowler for the second time, has finished with at least 81 rushing yards in eight of his 15 games played this season, including each of his past two contests.

Look for Barkley to have a strong game against an Indianapolis Colts team that has allowed the 12th-most rushing yards this season. Expect him to finish with at least 81 rushing yards for the ninth time this season.

NFL Player Prop #2: Saquon Barkley Anytime Touchdown Scorer (-160)

Saquon Barkley has had no issues finding the end zone this season as his 10 rushing touchdowns rank ninth in the NFL. Barkley has scored in ten of his 15 games played, including each of his past two and four of his past five games.

Facing an Indianapolis Colts defense that has allowed 18 rushing touchdowns this season, the sixth-most in the league, Barkley should once again be able to score. Look for him to score his 11th touchdown of the season.

NFL Player Prop #3: Nick Foles Under 205.5 Passing Yards (-113)

The Indianapolis Colts have struggled to find consistency under center since Andrew Luck's surprise retirement. Nick Foles became the third quarterback to start a game for the Colts in Week 16 and appears in line to get his second start of the season.

The SB LII MVP finished with just 143 passing yards last week as he threw three interceptions and no touchdowns. Look for Foles to struggle to move the ball through the air as he finishes with no more than 205 passing yards.

