Best NFL Player Props Today: Eagles vs Cowboys - NFL Week 16 - December 24 | 2022 NFL Football Season

The Dallas Cowboys will play the Philadelphia Eagles at home on Saturday afternoon. The Cowboys are down to 10-4 after losing last week in overtime to the Jaguars. This snapped a four-game winning streak for Dallas, but they'll look to get back on track today versus the 13-1 Eagles. Both teams have already clinched playoff spots, but these division rivals will fight like it's a playoff game this afternoon. Below, we'll guide you through the best player props to target, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia Eagles @ Dallas Cowboys

Date & Time: Saturday, December 24, 4:25 p.m. EDT

Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

NFL Player Prop #1: Ezekiel Elliott Over 59.5 Rushing Yards (-115)

Ezekiel Elliott finished just shy of 60 yards last week, tallying 58 on 16 carries in the loss to Jacksonville. On the year, he averages 64.5 yards on the ground per game, and today he'll face a decent Eagles run defense. Philly has an excellent pass defense that can shorten drives for the opposition, but against the run, they allow 121.1 yards per week. Prior to last week, Elliott had recorded 60 or more yards in three straight games, and he should get back to that figure today. The Eagles' offense won't be as strong today without star QB Jalen Hurts, so look for Elliott and the Cowboys to take advantage.

NFL Player Prop #2: Miles Sanders Over 64.5 Rushing Yards (-130)

Miles Sanders is the Eagles' leading rusher this year, and he's amassed a career-high 1,110 rushing yards, the fifth-highest mark in the NFL. Today, Sanders may take on an even more prominent role in the offense with QB Jalen Hurts sidelined. As a result, Sanders' touches could increase, and he already averages 79.3 rushing yards per game on 15.4 carries. Expect the Eagles to go more run-heavy than they normally do, and despite Dallas' tough defense, look for Sanders to have a big game.

NFL Player Prop #3: Miles Sanders Anytime TD Scorer (-115)

As mentioned earlier, Sanders will likely take on a bigger role today, which should dramatically increase his chances of getting into the end zone. Sanders didn't score last week, but he still has five rushing TDs in his past four games. Expect him to get a lot of touches near the goal line and in the red zone, which should help him record at least one TD, which would be the fourth time in five games he's done so.

