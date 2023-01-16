Best NFL Player Props Tonight: Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tonight, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be hosting the Dallas Cowboys, and there are plenty of player props to choose from. The Buccaneers finished just 8-9, but because they won their division, they'll be home tonight. The Cowboys had a great season, finishing at 12-5, and they'll try to win their first road playoff game since 1992. Below, we'll take you through the best player props for this NFC Wild Card matchup, courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Match Details

Fixture: Dallas Cowboys @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date & Time: Monday, January 16, 8:15 p.m. EDT

Venue: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

NFL Player Prop #1: Dak Prescott Over 21.5 Passing Completions (-125)

Dak Prescott had a rough Week 18 performance against the Commanders, only completing 14 of 37 passes and throwing for 128 yards. Prescott had an up-and-down year, but he's still one of the better quarterbacks in the NFC. Prior to last week's game, Prescott had a streak of four straight games with 23 or more completions. From Week 14 to the end of the season, the TCU product averaged 23.4 completions, and he should show out tonight. The Bucs have allowed an average of 23.5 completions to opposing QBs over their last four games, so expect Prescott to get to at least 21.

NFL Player Prop #2: Tom Brady Over 42.5 Passing Attempts (-115)

Tom Brady regressed a bit from last year, but the future hall-of-famer has a ton of playoff experience, which should help him tonight. Last week, Brady attempted just 17 passes, but this was because he, along with a lot of starting offensive players, was rested for the second half. On the year, Brady averaged 43.1 attempts, and from Weeks 12 to 17, he averaged 48.2 attempts. Expect the Bucs to go pass-heavy, as usual, and look for Brady to get to over 43 attempts as he's done so in six of his past seven games.

NFL Player Prop #3: Mike Evans Longest Reception Over 23.5 Yards (-113)

Mike Evans had a monster game last week, recording ten receptions for 207 yards, including three TDs. One of his TDs went for 63 yards, his longest reception of the year. Since Week 1, Evans has caught a pass for at least 24 yards in eight of 14 games, and he should see a lot of targets tonight. The Cowboys have a solid pass defense, but Evans is the Bucs' top receiver and one of the better receivers in the NFC.

