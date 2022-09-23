Best NFL Props for Sunday: Kyle Pitts, Chris Olave, and more | NFL Week 3

NFL Props for Sunday: Kyle Pitts is going to bounce back this week

This week's slate of NFL football provides some pretty solid opening lines for player props. A few struggling pass catchers have some pretty solid lines at the moment and have a chance to bounce back after a slow start. Both of these guys are playing in what should be competitive games where they have a chance at plenty of targets. If you want betting action on tomorrow's slate of NFL games, then you've come to the right place.

Below, you will find three of the best player props for this week's action.

Bet #1: Kyle Pitts over 3.5 Receptions (-160)

In what should be a competitive game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Atlanta Falcons, we're going to bet on Kyle Pitts to improve his numbers. Yes, the second-year tight end has gotten off to a slow start as he had two catches for 19 yards in both of the first two games. He and Marcus Mariota haven't had the best chemistry to start the season, but Pitts is one of the most talented tight ends in the league and that should change soon.

Through two games, Seattle's defense is giving up four receptions to tight end's per game. This bet has a ton of value because this seems like a game where they will try to force feed their stud passcatcher to get his confidence back. We're taking Kyle Pitts to catch 4+ passes!

Bet #2: Chris Olave over 39.5 Receiving Yards (-130)

Over the course of two weeks, Chris Olave has led the NFL in air yards on his targets. Jameis Winston has always been known as a quarterback who likes to throw the ball deep. The rookie from Ohio State seems to be one of his favorite targets early on in the season. This line seems too low as Olave has gone over the line in his first two NFL games.

The New Orleans Saints will play the Carolina Panthers, who have a good secondary. However, the Saints won't stop throwing deep, and Olave has been the recipient of a lot of those bombs from Jameis. We're going with the rookie to get over the line for the third game in a row.

Bet #3: Darnell Mooney over 42.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Darnell Mooney has only caught two passes for 4 yards this season. This has a lot to do with the weather in both of those games, with Justin Fields only having 28 combined attempts. This could be a game that the Houston Texans keep close throughout. Fields can surpass that 28 attempt mark in this game alone.

Last season, Mooney had an absurd 140 targets and he is still the team's number one option. Expect that target share to jump up to a much higher rate throughout the season; his struggles won't continue for long. That goes out to his fantasy owners as well, don't panic! We're taking Mooney to get over his line pretty easily!

