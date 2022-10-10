Best Parlay (+300) for San Diego Padres vs New York Mets - October 9 | 2022 MLB Playoffs

There are plenty of parlays that can be made for tonight's MLB Game 3 between the New York Mets and the San Diego Padres.

This is the only game tonight, as the three other series ended in sweeps. Both games haven't been competitive in this series, but we could be in for a closer affair tonight.

Below, we'll guide you through the best picks for this three-leg, same-game parlay.

San Diego Padres vs New York Mets Match Details

Fixture: San Diego Padres @ New York Mets

Date & Time: Sunday, October 9; 7:07 pm EDT

Venue: Citi Field, Flushing, New York

MLB Parlay Leg #1: Juan Soto To Record A Hit (-160)

Juan Soto went 2 for 4 on Saturday in the loss, but he has a ton of playoff experience despite being just 23.

In 2019, his only previous playoff appearance, Soto had an excellent postseason and played a key role in helping the Nationals win the World Series. He has shown that he's very comfortable playing on the big stage, and he should show out once again tonight.

Soto has 20 hits in 19 career playoff games, and he's 2 for 3 off Bassitt in his career, so expect him to get a hit tonight from the top of San Diego's order.

Bet on Juan Soto To Record A Hit with DraftKings, where new DraftKings players get a deposit bonus up to $1,000.

MLB Parlay Leg #2: Padres Team Total Over 2.5 (-150)

The Padres scored seven on Friday in the Game 1 win and followed up with three on Saturday in their defeat.

They've scored three or more in seven of eight total tries against the Mets, and Sunday shouldn't be any different. San Diego tallied nine runs off Bassitt this year in 10 1/3 innings, so expect them to surpass two runs tonight.

Bet on the Padres to score three or more runs with DraftKings, where new DraftKings players get a deposit bonus up to $1,000.

MLB Parlay Leg #3: Jeff McNeil To Get a Single (-130)

Jeff McNeil won the batting title in the NL this year, and he ended with the highest batting average in the majors.

In this MLB series, he has gone 2 for 8 with a single and a double. In his last 15 games, he has been scorching hot, as he's hitting .404 with 23 total hits. Expect him to get a single tonight in his home park.

Bet on Jeff McNeil To Get a Single on DraftKings, where new DraftKings players get a deposit bonus up to $1,000.

Poll : 0 votes