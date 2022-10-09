Best Parlay (+340) for New York Giants vs Green Bay Packers - October 9 | 2022 NFL Football Season

There are plenty of possible parlays for the NFL matchup between the Green Bay Packers and New York Giants on Sunday (October 9) in London.

The two NFC teams have gotten off to great starts, coming into this game with a 3-1 record. In their recent meetings, Green Bay has dominated proceedings, but playing on a neutral field could change that.

Plenty of same-game parlays can be made for this battle across the pond, and below, we'll go through the best ones to form below:

New York Giants vs Green Bay Packers Match Details

Fixture: New York Giants @ Green Bay Packers

Date & Time: Sunday, October 9; 9:30 pm EDT

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England

NFL Parlay Leg #1: Each Team First Half Total Points Under 14.5 Points (-155)

Neither team has scored a ton of points in the first half of the season. The Giants especially have struggled to start strong, as they average a measly 5.8 first-half points per contest.

The Packers only average 11.3 themselves, and last week's London game end with just 20 first-half points. Green Bay's defense ranks fifth-best in fewest yards and seventh in fewest points allowed. The Giants have a pretty solid defense too, so expect the first half to be relatively low scoring for both teams.

NFL Parlay Leg #2: Randall Cobb 20+ Receiving Yards (-150)

Randall Cobb is averaging 37.5 receiving yards entering the game, and he has been a reliable third receiver in the Packers' offensive scheme.

During Week 1, he had a quiet game, but since then, he has recorded 37 or more receiving yards every week. The Giants do have an above-average secondary, but Cobb should have no issues totaling 20 receiving yards, as he averages almost twice as much.

NFL Parlay Leg #3: Allen Lazard 4+ Receptions (-180)

Allen Lazard is the Packers' second receiving option, and he's usually pretty consistent. Through three games this year, Lazard is averaging 5.7 targets per game and four receptions.

In week 2, he was a non-factor in his team's win over Chicago, but last week, he exploded for 116 yards on six catches. Lazard's targets have increased every week, so expect Aaron Rodgers to look his way pretty often on Sunday.

Poll : 0 votes