Best Parlay (+411) for Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings - Week 5 - October 9 | 2022 NFL Football Season

The Chicago Bears (2-2) will continue their divisional road trip in the NFL this Sunday (October 9) when they travel to U.S. Bank Stadium for a clash with the Minnesota Vikings (3-1).

The Vikings are looking for their first 4-1 start since 2016. Meanwhile, a Bears win will continue their streak of five straight seasons with Chicago over .500 headed into week 6. Below, we'll go through the best parlay to make for Sunday's battle.

NFL Parlay Leg #1: Dalvin Cook Any Time Touchdown Scorer (-125)

The talk of the town this offseason was how Dalvin Cook would have positive touchdown regression. After scoring a combined 29 touchdowns from 2019-2020, the Vikings workhorse back found paydirt only six times last season.

Cook has only one touchdown this season, but a date with one of the worst rushing defenses in the league should spell TD for the 3x Pro Bowler. The Bears are 30th in the league in yards per attempt allowed.

In seven career games against the Bears, Cook has averaged 22 touches per game. Nevertheless, the Vikings star running back should find the endzone on Sunday.

NFL Parlay Leg #2: Justin Fields Under 164.5 Passing Yards (-114)

It's become clear as day that the Bears are a run-first offense. They rank last in the NFL in passing attempts and QB rating. OC Luke Getsy has a two-headed monster in the backfield in the form of David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert.

There's no reason to think QB Justin Fields will be called upon early and often to push the ball down the field. The former first rounder is averaging 117 passing yards per game this season, last among NFL starters.

The Vikings defense isn't exactly stout against the run, so expect the Bears to lean heavily on the ground game.

NFL Parlay Leg #3: Under (51.5) (-330)

In a game that features one of the worst scoring offenses in the NFL (see Chicago), points should come at a premium.

The Vikings and Bears have defensive units ranked in the top 15 in points allowed (the Vikings are 13th, and the Bears are 12th, respectively). Meanwhile, the offensive struggles are transparent in Chicago. Since 2017 the Bears vs Vikings have fallen short of 51.5 points 90% of the time.

NFL Parlay Leg #4: Minnesota Vikings ML (-360)

Bears vs Vikings is usually a good game. The Vikings are 63-57-2 all-time against the Bears and have been winners in three of their last four.

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins has a career record of 5-4 against the team from the Windy City and has a QB rating of 101.4 at home. Although the Bears have played the Vikings tough in previous years, Minnesota should secure a home victory against an unfortunately mediocre Bears squad.

