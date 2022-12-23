Best Parlay (+401) for Giants vs. Vikings - Week 16 - December 23 | 2022 NFL Football Season

The New York Giants (8-5-1) will travel to Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Vikings (11-3) on Saturday. Both teams won last week, with the Giants fending off the Commanders 20-12 and the Vikings rallying from a 33-0 halftime deficit to complete the largest comeback in NFL history. New York pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, fifth overall in last year's draft, took home NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors after accumulating a career-high 12 tackles, one sack, a forced fumble, and one touchdown. Minnesota WR Justin Jefferson went for 123 yards on 12 receptions and now leads the NFL in catches (111) and receiving yards (1,623) heading into this weekend's tilt against New York.

Through FanDuel, place a 4+ Leg SGP (Same Game Parlay), SGP+ on any NFL Games, and get a bonus in free bets equal to the size of your wager, up to $10, win or loss (wagers must have final odds of +400 or greater).

NFL Parlay Leg #1: New York Giants +7.5 (-200)

New York currently sits in the #6 spot in the NFC playoff standings and can cement a postseason berth with a win and losses by two of their three pursuers: Detroit, Seattle, and Washington. Meanwhile, the Vikings have one of the worst point differentials in NFL history for a team with 11 wins. Only three of their 11 wins have come by eight or more points this season, with two coming against the lowly Bears and Cardinals. New York should be able to keep this within a touchdown if not winning outright.

NFL Parlay Leg #2: New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley Any Time Touchdown Scorer (-145)

Giants RB Saquon Barkley has scored nine touchdowns this season, including three in his last four. He carried the load for New York in their most recent win over Washington, going for 120 yards on 23 touches. The Vikings have surrendered 14 touchdowns this season, the 18th-worst mark in the NFL. If the Giants are to hang with the NFC North-leading Vikings, they will need to score points, starting with their star running back.

NFL Parlay Leg #3: Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Over 91.5 Receiving Yards (-113)

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson leads the entire NFL in receiving yards per game at 115.3. Yet, the oddsmakers still put the star WRs game total at 91.5, a far cry from his season average. He has eclipsed that number in ten of his 14 games this season, including three of his last four. The Giants are 15th in net passing yards per attempt and 16th in passing yards allowed and have gotten cooked by AJ Brown and Terry McLaurin in the past two weeks. Nevertheless, Jefferson is head and shoulders better than most, suggesting that 91.5 receiving yards should be light work.

NFL Parlay Leg #4: New York Giants Saquoan Barkley 60+ Rushing Yards (-220)

We're back on the Saquon train. He averages 83.6 yards per game on 4.3 yards per pop. The Vikings are 18th in rushing yards per game allowed and 14th in yards per attempt.

Barkley is destined for a solid finish to the season as he aims for his second career All-Pro honor.

Poll : 0 votes