The Cleveland Browns (6-8) will visit the New Orleans Saints (5-9) on Saturday. New Orleans held onto a two-touchdown halftime lead to beat the Falcons last Sunday. Jack-of-all-trades TE Taysom Hill threw for 80 yards and a touchdown while running seven times for 30 yards. Alvin Kamara also had a good day, rushing for 104 yards on 23 touches. Cleveland also won in Week 15, beating the Ravens, 13-3. The defense caused four fumbles, recovering one while also snagging an interception.

NFL Parlay Leg #1: New Orleans Saints +3.5 (-132)

The Saints are still in the thick of the NFC South race despite being 5-9 for the year. Tampa Bay leads the division at 6-8 and has lost two straight heading into their matchup with Arizona. However, New Orleans has a golden opportunity to steal a win on the road against a Cleveland team that has struggled for most of the season. Grabbing the alternate line at +3.5 seems wise in a game where the total is just over four touchdowns.

NFL Parlay Leg #2: Cleveland Browns WR Donovan Peoples-Jones Over 30.5 Receiving Yards (-113)

Weather conditions won't be ideal in Clelevland, but New Orleans has allowed opposing passers to throw 16 touchdowns to 3 interceptions for the season. Meanwhile, Peoples-Jones has been the most consistent receiver for the Browns outside of Amari Cooper. Jones averages 55.9 yards per game, a far cry from his total listed for this game. The weather will be awful, but the Michigan product only needs a few catches to surpass this number.

NFL Parlay Leg #3: New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara Over 67.5 Rushing Yards (-113)

Alvin Kamara is having a down season regarding his rushing output, averaging 53.4 yards per game on 3.9 yards per pop. However, the former All-Pro went for 91 yards against Atlanta fresh off the bye week last Sunday. He now faces a Cleveland defense that is 24th in rushing yards allowed and 29th in opponents' yards per carry. In a game featuring harsh weather, the Saints could and should lean on their star to carry the load on offense.

NFL Parlay Leg #4: New Orleans Sants RB Nick Chubb Over 40 Rushing Yards (-2000)

A throw-in for the FanDuel promo, Nick Chubb is as automatic as automatic gets when rushing for 40 yards in a game. He's done it in all but two games, going for 34 yards against the Bengals and 19 against the Bills. Both those teams are playoff bound, while New Orleans is currently on the outside looking in. They are also 21st in rushing yards allowed per attempt, suggesting Chubb will go well over the 40 rushing yards selected.

