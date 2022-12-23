Best Player Props: Bengals vs. Patriots - Mac Jones, Ja'Marr Chase, and Joe Burrow

The Cincinnati Bengals headline Week 16 as they head to New England to take on the Patriots.

This will be a hard-fought battle, and this should be the best game of the Saturday afternoon slate. There are tons of great bets available in this one, but here are some of the best player props for the game.

Bengals vs. Patriots Match Details

Fixture: Cincinnati Bengals @ New England Patriots

Date & Time: Saturday, December 23, 2022 1:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

Best Player Prop #1 - Ja'Marr Chase Over 69.5 Receiving Yards

Ja'Marr Chase is a beast and probably the best receiver in the game. He has missed four games this season and is still ranked in the top 20 in all major statistics. But, most impressively, he is tied for 5th with 8 touchdowns.

This offense moves through Chase, and he is a vital part of their game. New England struggles against WR1s, and Chase should have his way in this game. The Bengals will reach out to him early and often, and he may hit the prop in the first half.

Best Player Prop #2 - Mac Jones Under 220.5 (-113)

To say Mac Jones has been mediocre this season would be a drastic understatement. There has been nothing impressive about Jones' play; only twice has he exceeded 260 passing yards.

He had 112 yards against the Raiders last week, making it the fifth time he has had less than 200 yards. The Patriots may be in denial, but Jones is not that guy, and the Bengals should embarrass Jones in this game.

Best Player Prop #3 - Joe Burrow Over 9.5 Rushing Yards

As great as the Patriots' defense has been this century, they have always struggled against running quarterbacks, and while Burrow is no Michael Vick, he'll find gaps to pick up the needed 10 yards.

Burrow will likely end up with 25 or so yards. This bet is a no-brainer.

Best Player Prop #4 - Jow Burrow Anytime Touchdown (+600)

Going out on a limb for this one, but seeing how Burrow should break off a few rushes, this payout makes the play worth the risk.

