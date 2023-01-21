Best Player Props: Giants vs. Eagles - Daniel Jones, DeVonta Smith, and Saquon | January 21, Divisional Round NFL 2023 Playoffs

The New York Giants head to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs.

It's always fun when division rivals meet in the playoffs, and we should see a crazy game here. This one has tons of great plays, but here are the three best player props.

Giants vs. Eagles Match Details

Fixture: New York Giants @ Philadelphia Eagles

Date & Time: Saturday, January 21, 2023; 8:15 p.m. EST

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

Giants vs. Eagles: Best Player Prop #1 - Saquon Barkley Over 65.5 Rushing Yards (-110)

Saquon Barkley is the key to this New York offense. He notched two touchdowns last week on Super Wild Card Weekend, and that is the kind of production they will need to even have a chance against the Philadelphia squad.

Barkley finished the regular season fourth in both rushing attempts and rushing yards. He is a monster, and this is exactly the kind of numbers fans were hoping to see if he could ever stay healthy.

New York's offensive line has been kind to him, and he is hoping to find the gaps today to carry his team to the Conference Championship game.

Giants vs. Eagles: Best Player Prop #2 - DeVonta Smith Over 65.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

The Giants' defense has been preparing for the deep threat of AJ Brown all week. Brown will be their number one focus, which should open up some opportunities for Smith.

While Smith is capable of grabbing 66 yards in one catch, he is more likely to reach this total by making five or six receptions. When Brown is covered deep, Hurts will look to Smith for the check down.

This is a safe but solid play. Brown will likely hit his number (73), but Smith will definitely see his.

Giants vs. Eagles: Best Player Prop #3 - Daniel Jones Over 214.5 Passing Yards (-110)

Daniel Jones may be coming into his own. There were many concerns about him, and people didn't think he was a championship-level guy, but he balled out last week against Minnesota.

Jones threw for over 300 yards last week and rushed for 78 yards. He is deserving of the nickname Vanilla Vick.

Because he may not be able to put up the rushing yards this week against Philly, Jones will have to stay in the pocket and rack up passing yards. After last week's performance, there is no reason to think he won't throw for 215 yards. Easy play here.

