Best Player Props for Sunday - 49ers vs. Raiders - January 1 | 2022 NFL Football Season

The San Francisco 49ers (11-4) will visit the Las Vegas Raiders (6-9) on Sunday afternoon. San Francisco has won eight in a row, along with all three of QB Brock Purdy's starts.

Purdy took over for backup Jimmy Garoppolo, who took over for starter Trey Lance, but the 49ers have won regardless of the signal caller. Purdy, a rookie from Iowa State, has thrown nine touchdowns against three interceptions. San Fran has allowed 17 or fewer points in seven of their last eight.

Las Vegas lost on Sunday Night Football to the Pittsburgh Steelers 13-10. Starting quarterback and former pro bowler Derek Carr was benched this week in favor of former Patriots QB Jarrett Stidham. Carr remains tied for the NFL lead in interceptions thrown at 14, while Stidham has thrown two touchdowns against four picks in his three-year career.

Below, we'll highlight the best player props for this mid-Sunday showdown between the 49ers and Raiders.

NFL Player Prop #1: San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy Over 223.5 Passing Yards (-110)

It's no secret that the Las Vegas secondary has been awful this season. They are bottom six in the NFL in passing yards allowed and passing yards per attempt allowed.

Meanwhile, Brock Purdy has proven to be more than capable as the signal caller for San Francisco. He has thrown for an average of 212 yards per game in his three starts but should be elevated, given the opponent. The game is also indoors, eliminating any elements from mother nature.

NFL Player Prop #2: San Francisco 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk Over 50.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

Someone has to catch the ball, so why not Brandon Aiyuk? The Arizona State product's targets continue to climb with each start by QB Brock Purdy. He received seven targets last week for 81 yards on five catches.

The Raiders will need help to keep the wideout from replicating those numbers, let alone just 51 yards.

NFL Player Prop #3: Las Vegas Raiders RB Josh Jacobs Over 58.5 Rushing Yards (-110)

Josh Jacobs' rushing yards prop has plummeted, given that he will face the best rushing defense in the league while receiving handoffs from a backup quarterback. However, he still has gaudy numbers, averaging 102.6 yards per game and five yards per pop.

The Raiders may not be playing for anything, but Jacobs is a soon-to-be free agent who would like to win the rushing title in 2022 as he continues to make his case for a big contract this offseason.

