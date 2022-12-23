Best Player Props for Sunday - Giants vs. Vikings - December 24 | 2022 NFL Football Season

The cardiac Minnesota Vikings (11-3) will host the defensive-centric New York Giants (8-5-1) on Saturday. Last week, New York beat their interdivisional rival, Washington Commanders, on Sunday Night Football. Rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux strip-sacked Taylor Heinicke early in the second quarter, returning the fumble for a touchdown to give the Giants a permanent lead. He had a monster game, finishing with nine tackles in the win. Star running back Saquon Barkley also ate, going for 120 yards on 23 touches.

Minnesota rallied from 33 down to complete the largest comeback in NFL history against the Colts last week. Quarterback Kirk Cousins threw for four touchdowns in the second half, finishing 34-of-54 for 460 yards. Star WR Justin Jefferson continued to make his case for the MVP, going for 123 yards and a score on 12 receptions.

NFL Player Prop #1: New York Giants TE Daniel Bellinger Over 27.5 Receiving Yards (-113)

Giants TE Daniel Bellinger has been a baller when healthy. However, he suffered a fractured eye socket in Week 7 and has a nagging rib injury that has taken him out of action. He was questionable heading into Week 15 against Washington, but seems to be back to near full health for this weekend's matchup with Minnesota. The Vikings are 29th in defensive net passing yards per attempt and 31st in passing yards allowed. Bellinger is a sneaky pick to have a solid game against a weak Minnesota secondary.

NFL Player Prop #2: Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Over 91.5 Receiving Yards (-113)

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson leads the NFL with 115 yards per game, but Vegas has set his line about 25 yards short of that mark. Yes, there are injuries and game scripts to worry about, but Jefferson has a real chance at the MVP if he can eclipse 2,000 yards receiving, setting a new NFL record. The Giants are 15th in defensive net passing yards per attempt and are likely to be exposed by the All-Pro talent that is "JJettas".

NFL Player Prop #3: Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook Over 80.5 Rushing Yards (-113)

The Giants' secondary has had its fair share of issues, but their rushing defense has been awful. They are 32nd in rushing yards per attempt allowed, and the opposing backfield has already gone for 2,105 yards in 14 games. Minnesota RB Dalvin Cook averages 74.6 yards per attempt on 4.5 yards per pop. He may become aligned for a monster game against the worst defense in stopping the run.

