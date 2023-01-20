Best Player Props Tonight: Grizzlies vs Lakers - January 20 | 2022-23 NBA Season

Tonight, the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies match up in LA, and there are a ton of player props to choose from. The Lakers are 20-25, the 13th-best record in the West, while the Grizzlies are 31-13, in the second seed. Memphis, led by star Ja Morant, are the hottest team in the NBA, as they've won 11 straight. They're only one game over .500 on the road, but home and road haven't mattered to them on this winning streak. Below, we'll guide you through the best player props for this Western Conference battle, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers Match Details

Fixture: Memphis Grizzlies @ Los Angeles Lakers

Date & Time: Friday, January 20, 10:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

NBA Player Prop #1: Ja Morant Under 5.5 Rebounds (-138)

Ja Morant is one of the best point guards in the NBA, and he's having another great year. On the glass, though, he hasn't been that active lately, as he's averaging just three boards over his past six contests. He's only grabbed six rebounds in one of his previous ten games, and he should stay under six again tonight in LA.

NBA Player Prop #2: Steven Adams Over 13.5 Rebounds and Assists (-132)

Steven Adams has been a key role player for the second-seeded Grizzlies, and he's been solid as a rebounder and even a playmaker at times. Adams is averaging 12.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists over his past five games, and he should be able to take advantage of an Anthony Davis-less Lakers squad. The Lakers have struggled against centers this year, especially without Davis, who is one fo the best interior defenders when healthy.

NBA Player Prop #3: Patrick Beverley Over 4.5 Rebounds & Assists (-148)

Patrick Beverley hasn't had a great first year in a Lakers uniform, but tonight his lines have been pretty low. The veteran guard has played in and started 36 games, and he's averaging 3.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists. Despite his offensive limitations, he has seen 26.4 minutes, and he can produce decent stat lines from time to time. With Anthony Davis out, as well as guards Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker IV out, Beverley's minutes are pretty much guaranteed, as long as he's not in foul trouble. Expect him to get to five combined rebounds and assists tonight, where he'll be tasked with slowing down Ja Morant.

