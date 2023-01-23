Bethune Cookman vs. Alcorn State Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 23| 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Bethune Cookman Wildcats are off to a disappointing 6-13 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season, eighth in the Southwestern Athletic Conference, and are on a two-game losing streak. They are coming off a loss against the Jackson State Tigers (70-66) in their last outing, where Zion Harmon produced a 20-point performance, but it wasn't enough to earn them a victory. They will now take on the Alcorn State Braves, who are on an 8-10 start to the season, second in the same conference, and are on a massive five-game winning streak. They defeated the Florida A&M Rattlers (57-47) in their last outing. Dominic Brewton came off the bench and produced a 13-point performance, which was enough to seal them a win in a low-scoring encounter. The Braves will now host this game at the Davey Whitney Complex on Monday, January 23rd, where they will look to secure their sixth consecutive win.

Bethune Cookman Wildcats vs. Alcorn State Braves: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Bethune Cookman Wildcats +375 +9.5 (-110) O 144.5 (-110) Alcorn State Braves -500 -9.5 (-110) U 144.5 (-110)

The Wildcats have had a bad start to the season. Their conference record is 2-4 at the moment, whereas their away record is poor at 1-10. The team is below the average mark in offense, averaging 67.8 points per game, which ranks 287th in the country, along with 29.4 offensive rebounds, while conceding 76.9 points per game, which ranks 338th in the nation.

The Alcorn State Braves are in a better situation compared to the Wildcats. Their conference record is a solid 5-1, whereas their home record is 3-1. The team is way below the average mark in offense, scoring 65.6 points per game, along with 31.4 offensive rebounds, while conceding 72.6 points per game, which ranks 274th in the country.

Bethune Cookman Wildcats vs. Alcorn State Braves: Match Details

Fixture: Bethune Cookman Wildcats @ Alcorn State Braves

Date & Time: Monday, January 23, 8:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Davey Whitney Complex, Mississippi

Bethune Cookman Wildcats vs. Alcorn Braves: Prediction

The Braves are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games against a team that has a losing record. The two teams have played only twice in the past and have won one game each. However, the current situation is completely different as Alcorn is in a better condition compared to Bethune Cookman. The home team definitely has an advantage tonight.

Final Prediction: Alcorn State -9.5 (-110)

