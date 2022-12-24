Bills vs. Bears Prediction: Who Will Win? Preview, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - December 24 | NFL Week 16

The Chicago Bears will play host to the Buffalo Bills on Saturday afternoon. The Bears have lost seven in a row now, previously falling to the Eagles 25-20 to drop to 3-11. The Bills are having a completely different season, up at 11-3, and they're currently the #1 seed in the AFC. Buffalo will look to maintain their top spot this afternoon in Chicago, where it'll be freezing cold.

Buffalo Bills vs. Chicago Bears Betting Odds

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Buffalo Bills -8 (-120) Over 40.5 (-110) -365 Chicago Bears +8 (+100) Under 40.5 (-110) +300

Odds Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Buffalo Bills vs. Chicago Bears Match Details

Fixture: Buffalo Bills @ Chicago Bears

Date & Time: Saturday, December 24, 1:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

Buffalo Bills vs. Chicago Bears Key Stats

The Bills have one of the best offenses in the NFL, led by fifth-year QB Josh Allen. Allen ranks third in the NFL with 30 TD passes, and he's fifth in passing yards with 3,857. His main target Stefon Diggs has accumulated 1,299 receiving yards, the third-most in the league. In addition to Diggs, Allen has wideout and deep threat Gabe Davis to throw to, as well as tight end Dawson Knox. As for Buffalo's run game, Devin Singletary is a decent back, but Josh Allen leads the team in rushing with 705 yards on the ground and six rushing TDs. Allen loves to run, but he has a big arm as well, which makes life really tough for opposing defenses. The Bears have been awful on defense, especially against the run, and their lack of a pass rush doesn't help matters either. The Bears allow 25.6 points per game, the third-worst mark in the whole league, but they did do a decent job against Philly, forcing three turnovers in the loss.

The Bears' offense, led by second-year quarterback Justin Fields hasn't fared well statistically, but Fields is a treat to watch week in and week out. While he doesn't have many weapons, he has turned heads with his rushing ability, as he closes in on Lamar Jackson's rushing yards record for a QB in a single season. Fields currently has the fourth-most single-season rushing yards for a QB ever with 1,000, but with three games remaining, he is on pace to break Jackson's 1,206 mark set back in 2019. Running backs David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert have had decent seasons, but the receiving corps is really thin, which is a big reason why this team is 3-11, in addition to their struggling defense. The Bills have been great defensively this year, especially against the run, so we'll see if they can slow down Fields this afternoon.

Buffalo Bills vs. Chicago Bears Betting Prediction

The Bills are red-hot, and they'll be looking to extend their winning streak to six games today. When it comes to covering, they've managed to cover just one of their past four games, while the Bears have a decent 3-3 ATS record at home. We saw Chicago hang with a 13-1 Eagles team last week, and with another big spread today, expect them to hold their own at home, especially because this should be a low-scoring contest. With 11-degree weather and 24 MPH expected, look for the total to go under too, and this should play into the Bears' favor, enough for them to cover. Also, since the Bills have had seven of their eight away contests go under, their defense should show up again on the road.

Prediction: Bears +8 (-120) & Under 40.5 (-110)

