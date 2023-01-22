The Binghamton Bearcats are off to an 8-10 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season. They are first in the America East Conference, and on a four-game winning streak. In their previous outing, they came up with a win against the Albany Great Danes (65-54).

Jakob Falco and Tariq Balogun scored 16 and 18 points respectively to send their side to victory. The Bearcats will now take on the Maine Black Bears, who are on a 6-12 start to the season, last in the same conference, and are on a massive eight-game losing streak.

The Vermont Catamounts defeated the Black Bears 66-45 in their last outing where Gedi Juozapaitis was the only one to score a decent 13 points. The Bearcats, on the other hand, will be looking to secure their fifth consecutive win.

Binghamton Bearcats vs Maine Black Bears: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Binghamton Bearcats +130 +3.5 (-115) O 138.5 (-110) Maine Black Bears -150 -3.5 (-105) U 138.5 (-110)

The Bearcats are on an amazing run at the moment. Their conference record is a brilliant 4-1 at the moment, whereas their away record is a struggling 3-6. The team is just below the average mark in offense, scoring 69.6 points per game, which ranks 230th along with 31.7 offensive rebounds while conceding 70.9 points per game, which ranks 230th in the nation.

The Maine Black Bears are in terrible condition as their conference record is 0-5 while their home record is only 3-3. They are also below the average mark in offense, scoring just 69.4 points per game, which ranks 234th in the nation along with 27.6 points per game, while conceding 70.8 points per game, which ranks 227th in the country.

Binghamton Bearcats vs Maine Black Bears: Match Details

Fixture: Binghamton Bearcats @ Maine Black Bears

Date & Time: Sunday, January 22, 02:00 p.m ET

Venue: Cross Insurance Center, Bangor, Maine

Binghamton Bearcats vs Maine Black Bears: Prediction

The Bearcats are 5-0 against the spread in their last five games. They are 4-0 against the spread in their last four games after an against-the-spread win and are 5-0 against the spread in their last five games after a straight win.

The two teams are tied for five wins against each other in their last ten meetings. However, there is a clear difference in the current form of both teams.

Final Prediction: Binghamton +3.5 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes