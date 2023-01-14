Boise State vs. Wyoming Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 14 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Boise State Broncos (13-4) will face the Wyoming Cowboys (5-11) in a late-night MWC matchup on Saturday. Boise is 2-2 away from Idaho this season, picking up a solid road victory over UNLV on Wednesday, 84-66.

Five Broncos scored in double-figures, highlighted by leading scorer Tyson Degenhart's 17-point, 12-rebound double-double.

Star guard Marcus Shaver added 15 points in the win. The Broncos finished with a ridiculous 56% shooting performance from the floor.

Boise State vs. Wyoming Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Boise State Broncos -4.5 o131.5 -210 Wyoming Cowboys +4.5 u131.5 +165

Odds are courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook

Boise State Broncos vs. Wyoming Cowboys Match Details

Fixture: Boise State Broncos at Wyoming Cowboys

Date and Time: Saturday, January 14 at 11:00 PM ET

Venue: Arena-Auditorium

Wyoming, a team with NCAA Tournament aspirations heading into the season, has lost six straight games. They were blown out by Utah State 83-63 on Tuesday in Logan. Leading scorer Noah Reynolds missed the game with a concussion and is questionable for Saturday's game.

Sharpshooter Brendan Wenzel was also out with a lower-body injury and will be sidelined for at least two more weeks. Fifth-year senior Hunter Thompson and UCLA transfer Jake Kyman both sat with injuries, with only Kyman potentially available for the tilt against Boise.

These injuries are all on the heels of All-MWC big man Graham Ike yet to make his season debut.

ShotQuality Tale of the Tape

Below, we will highlight essential ShotQuality data for this matchup, including Adjusted Offensive and Defensive SQ, strengths, weaknesses, and frequency. SQppp is a player's average ShotQuality points per possession.

Thus, SQppp = Total SQpoints/Total No. of Possessions.

The Boise State Broncos own a 1.08 AdjOFF SQ this season, good for 65th in the nation. Wyoming has the 51st-best AdjDEF SQ at 0.95. Boise is average in all key stats, but spacing, where they are in the 36th percentile. They also are outside the top 200 in the open three rate and the rim & three rate metrics. Conversely, the Cowboys are in the 24th percentile in defensive spacing and top 120 in the defensive open three rate and the defensive rim & three rate metrics.

The Broncos own high-frequency numbers in off-screen, cut, P&R ball screen, post-up, and transition shot types. They are in the top 160 in all those shot types except transition, with a 1.28 SQ PPP (212th in the country). Conversely, the Cowboys are outside the top 100 in defending cut, off-screen, and transition shot types.

The Cowboys have a 1.07 AdjOFF SQ, the 70th-best mark in the country. Boise has posted a 0.96 AdjDEF SQ this season, clocking in at 72nd in the country. The Cowboys are in the top 40 in shot selection and the rim & three rate metric. However, the Broncos are in the 37th percentile in defensive shot selection and 70th in defensive rim & three.

Wyoming is in the country's top half in frequency regarding the following shot types: catch & shoot three-pointers, finishing at the rim, half-court, isolation, off-screen, post-up, and P&R ball screen. Boise does well to average in defending those shot types but stands out with a 0.95 SQ PPP in defensive off-screen (53rd in the country).

Boise State Broncos vs. Wyoming Cowboys Betting Prediction

The Cowboys have been a solid team this year at home, giving conference champion favorite SDSU all they could handle and falling to then-undefeated New Mexico by one.

However, Kyman and Reynolds' status will make-or-break this team's chances of winning the game. Reynold, the team's leading scorer, is a big question mark as his return will elevate all aspects of the Cowboys.

He's been out for more than a week with a concussion, giving him a solid chance of returning. Take the Cowboys in hopes he and or Kyman can suit up.

Prediction: Wyoming Cowboys +4.5 (-110)

